Wednesday, September 18, 2024
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: No Longer a Pharmacy in Hiawatha
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: No Longer a Pharmacy in Hiawatha

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
301

Dear Editor:

Reading the recent comment on Hiawatha’s numerous Barber Shops. How about the fact that we now have no pharmacy, as Rite Aid has closed and prescriptions are transferred to Walgreens? Now we must travel to Baldwin and Route 46 for that necessity.

Ask: Why could not Walgreens simply maintain another pharmacy at the Rite Aid location? Rite Aid automatically transfers the prescriptions of their customers to Walgreens. The alternative would be having to move all the insurance and on-file prescription medicines to another location. Other than Food Towns small PX one would need to travel even further than Baldwin. ( Food Town is allegedly still scheduled to close or change ownership, or was this some bogus political made-up story, as part of the rumor that suggested affordable housing to replace Foodtown)

Hiawatha is the most densely populated part of Parsippany with its zip code. Can the present Administration petition the Walgreens corporation to reestablish the former Hiawatha location?

This same situation for example happened in Hackensack, a Rite Aid pharmacy was bought out, however, the premises simply converted to a Walgreens, and maintained the workforce. It seems in Parsippany we are always overdue things, however traveling to Baldwin from Hiawatha is an inconvenience.

So now we have the TD Bank still vacant, along with the Rite Aid. Perhaps Parsippany should use eminent domain to have one of these structures converted into a Hiawatha Police Precinct. Police presence may bring cleaner streets, less speeding, and noise, and quicker response to concerns, and situations in Hiawatha.

Nick Homyak

Editor’s Note: TD Bank is leased to Duncan and is currently in the process of obtaining permits to renovate and reconfigure the premises

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Top Parsippany Office Space with State-of-the-Art Amenities Goes to Auction
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Rebuttal to Mr. Suarez’s “Mayor Barberio, The Sky is Not Falling”
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »