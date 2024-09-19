How to Make Your Construction Company More Eco-Friendly

Running a successful construction company these days isn’t difficult. With an increase in demand, there’s more than enough work for all companies out there, but that shouldn’t stop you from wanting to do more.

Attracting more clients requires work, meaning you’ll need to figure out how to achieve that. Apart from the usual advice you’ll find online, there’s one that doesn’t get mentioned a lot – eco-friendly company.

Eco-conscious people are taking this into consideration, so making your construction company eco-friendly can be a good way to attract them as potential customers.

Use Eco-Friendly Materials

Even though there is a rising trend toward making sustainable materials the industry norm, there are still companies that rely on old-fashioned ones. If you want to be a company owner who wants to move into a greener area, eco-friendly materials are a great start.

There are lots of possibilities here, even more than you can imagine. You can go for non-toxic materials for insulation, adhesive, paint, solvents and many more. There’s also an eco-friendly concrete called hempcrete. You can also use recycled plastic or bamboo for certain structures.

Recycle Materials

Owning a construction company isn’t just about constructing. Sometimes, it means demolishing existing objects, which is where this next suggestion comes into play. Rather than loading up the rubble and discarding it, you can sort part of it and take it for recycling.

Materials like drywall, concrete, wood, or plastic are common options for getting new aggregate materials. As for the rest of the materials, like plastic or cardboard, they can go through the standard recycling process and help make new materials out of them.

Some materials aren’t recyclable, but that doesn’t mean you can throw them away. Unless you’re demolishing a very old building, the chances of finding materials that you can reuse. This can help cut down on costs and reduce waste.

Energy-Efficient Tools and Equipment

As you’re well aware, power tools are running on electricity, but as technology progresses, you’re getting a lot more energy-efficient ones. Despite being energy-efficient equipment, modern ones still consume a considerable amount of power.

Migrating to cordless tools means you’ll be working with more efficient ones. In addition to that, for some of those, utilizing solar panels can help you keep them charged without using electricity.

Another good use for solar panels is lighting. You won’t always work in sunny and well-lit conditions, meaning you’ll need some light. Combining solar panels with energy storage solutions can help you illuminate the construction site without using electricity.

Heavy machinery follows a similar trend. You can either choose options that don’t consume too much fuel or go electric. For example, you can find electric forklifts for sale, which help bring your company one step closer to being eco-friendly.

Minimize Transport Distances

As a construction company, you rely on materials for any project, and this is where you can change some habits. Sourcing materials locally helps keep the transport distance as short as possible, which offers multiple advantages.

The first one is the most obvious – reducing your carbon footprint. A transport vehicle will need to travel a shorter distance to deliver your materials, so the vehicle will emit less CO2. Apart from the obvious reduction in emissions, you’re also cutting down on delivery time and costs.

Use Water Efficiently

Another excellent approach that should help make your construction company more eco-friendly is to use water as efficiently as possible. This doesn’t mean to stop using water entirely. This is about using as little as possible without disrupting your company’s workflow.

There are multiple ways to approach this, and graywater seems to be quite popular these days. This lightly used water makes a perfect replacement for the one you commonly use.

A rainwater collection system can also make sense if you’re in an area with enough rain. Collecting as much as possible means you have more water to use, and the best part is that it’s eco-friendly.

Eliminate Some Materials

Being eco-conscious means you’ll need to start using alternatives or entirely stop using some of them. The best example of this is paper usage.

Going paperless is much easier than you may think. The wonders of modern technology allow us to have a smart device in the palm of our hands. As long as your employees are willing to take the step, you won’t notice any drops in productivity or errors in management.

Everything you’d normally print can be found on a phone, including making list, printing reports, and many other documents, which often end on a piece of paper. In 2024, things are digital, so you probably won’t need the paper at all. In most cases, the printed reports will end up in the trash can, leaving you with unnecessary waste, which isn’t eco-friendly.

Most people think there’s no way to combine construction and eco-friendliness, but that’s not true. There are several steps you can take to ensure your construction company is as sustainable as possible.