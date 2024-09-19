Exploring In-Demand Vacancies in the Air Cargo, Freight, and Supply Chain Industries

If you want to work in the freight and supply chain industries, then you might envision yourself driving down the highway in a big green truck. But the truth is that this is only one type of job in these segments. You don’t even need a driver’s license or a car to work in the industry. Let us dispel myths and share with you the most in-demand vacancies in the sector — from developing a transportation plan to analyzing the supply chain. So keep reading and find the position that matches your qualifications, interests, and ambitions.

Working in the Freight & Supply Chain Industries — Key Benefits

Apart from the high demand for specialists in the freight and supply chain industries, there is a whole pack of other benefits that you can count on. Here are some of the most prominent ones:

No limits on career advancement — There are more ways to move up and make more money at an air freight company than at most other jobs.

The business climate is getting better — International trade is growing, which means the shipping business is rising. This makes it easy for companies to reach countries that make items that are cheaper.

A range of possible future jobs — If you work in air freight delivery services, you can go into a lot of different fields and jobs. You can look into businesses that import or export, produce items, run shipping lines, or offer supply-chain advice.

Not many academic qualifications are needed – To work in these industries, you don’t need a lot of schooling. A desire to learn and gain new skills is just as important as knowledge when it comes to being successful.

Apart from that, the market is expected to grow a lot over the next few years, mostly because more things need to be shipped — from consumer electronics, retail, third-party logistics, food and drinks to pharmaceuticals and healthcare items, etc. The market for air cargo is projected to grow by a huge amount each year, thus, opening more and more employment opportunities to job seekers. Let’s see what vacancies truly deserve your attention.

Top In-Demand Vacancies in the Industry

There are many entry-level jobs in the transportation business for people who just graduated from college and have a range of skills and hobbies. So if you are at the beginning of your career journey, here are the best entry-level vacancies that can lay a good foundation for your professional future.

Coordinator of Logistics

Logistics managers help move raw materials (and other items) from wholesalers to manufacturers, stores, and users by keeping an eye on all the different parts of the supply chain. Among their duties are keeping track of orders, replacing supplies, and talking to customers.

Transportation Planner

Transportation managers help build, review, and run the roads, subways, and other forms of public transportation in a city, county, or state. They have to think about everything from land use to environmental impact in order to develop optimized transportation plans.

Freight Agent

People who need to ship or move things can get in touch with shipping and logistics companies through freight agents. They help customers find freight providers, book goods, and keep track of the items.

Supply Chain Analyst

Supply chain experts look for ways to make the supply chain more efficient and cut costs by gathering and analyzing data about it. Working with the transportation and supply chain teams, they may also be in charge of putting suggested changes into action.

Customer Support Manager

In the transportation business, customer service reps are the first line of defense because they help customers and transportation companies talk to each other. One job they might have is with a shipping or transport company.

Load Planner

Loadmasters are in charge of making sure that the plane is properly loaded with goods. For them to do their jobs well, they need to know both how to fly and the rules of the air. Load planners are in charge of making sure that resources are used efficiently and that freight is moved quickly. They also make sure that safety standards for handling are followed.

Fleet Coordinator

Fleet managers are in charge of motor vehicles and the people who work with them, such as drivers and workers. Their job is to organize the fleet’s activities and make sure that cars are kept in good shape to meet safety standards.

Also, most careers in logistics replicate the movement of products from one area to another. For example, transport drivers are critical in the delivery of recreational vehicles to their intended areas of use. This could be a fulfilling job for individuals who have the opportunity to drive across the country transporting products that require logistics. If you’re interested in exploring a position like this, there are plenty of RV transport driver vacancies available in the industry right now.

Skills Required to Work in the Industry

There is no works-for-all qualification to be hired for a position in the transportation industry. For some jobs, you only need to have finished high school, while for others, a special certificate in air cargo transportation is required. Some higher-level jobs may require college degrees in certain subjects, like management, pallet jack driving, etc. For some air freight transport jobs, you need to be physically strong and have a lot of energy to do the work. However, being very aware of safety and managing your time well are skills that are needed in every job in the business.

The air cargo, freight, and supply chain industries offer a wealth of opportunities across various fields, from logistics coordination to cargo ship operations. As international trade continues to expand, so too will the demand for professionals who can manage the flow of goods across the globe. Whether you’re interested in a hands-on role at sea, a data-driven position as a supply chain analyst, or overseeing the safe loading of freight, the industry offers a multitude of pathways for career growth. Now is the time to explore these opportunities and find a position that aligns with your skills and career aspirations.