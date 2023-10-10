Fatal Accident on I-295 Claims Life of Parsippany Resident

PARSIPPANY — A man from Parsippany tragically lost his life after his car strayed off the road on Interstate 295 in Mercer County early Sunday morning, according to officials.

The deceased, identified as Cameron Boyle, 22, from Parsiopany, was heading north on Interstate 295 near milepost 63 in Hamilton Township at approximately 3:44 a.m. when his vehicle, a Honda, suddenly deviated to the right of the road. Detective Jeffrey Lebron of the New Jersey State Police noted that the car collided with a tree and a concrete bridge pillar.

Boyle was a 2019 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School.

The impact from the crash led to Boyle succumbing to his injuries. Currently, the incident is still under investigation, and authorities have not released further information.