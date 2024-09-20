Grand Opening of Parsippany’s New Route 10 Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Brings Big Crowds

PARSIPPANY – Residents have a new reason to celebrate with the grand opening of the latest Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru on Route 10. This is the first Dunkin’ drive-thru between Livingston Circle and Rockaway Circle, meeting the demands of locals and commuters who have long awaited a convenient drive-thru spot along this stretch. The opening, led by Dipak Patel, a well-known local entrepreneur, marked a major milestone for the community. “This area was missing a drive-thru Dunkin’ for far too long,” said Patel. “We wanted to give customers the convenience they deserve, especially after COVID when quick and contactless service became a priority.”

Excitement for the new location was palpable on the morning of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, with eager customers lining up as early as 6:00 a.m. to be among the first to enjoy the grand opening promotions. The first 100 customers were treated to free hot or iced coffee for a year, sparking a significant turnout. “I couldn’t believe how many people were already in line,” said a customer, one of the first in line. “I arrived around 5:45 a.m., and there were at least 20 cars ahead of me! ”Tina Gopon of Denville was the first person in line. Throughout the day, the Dunkin’ team kept the energy high, offering additional giveaways such as branded merchandise, including reusable cups, tote bags, and Dunkin’ keychains.

In addition to the giveaways, Patel made a significant gesture toward the community by donating a $1,000 check to local charities. This contribution was directed at organizations focused on helping children and families in need, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to giving back. “We’re thrilled to be able to support local causes that matter,” said Patel. “We want to be more than just a coffee shop; we want to be a partner in this community.”

Mayor James Barberio, Councilmen Frank Neglia and Matt McGraft, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez including members of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, attended the ceremony to show their support. Frank Cahill, chairman of the Parsippany Economic Development Committee, praised the new Dunkin’ for creating jobs and boosting the local economy. “This is a fantastic addition to our town,” Cahill remarked. “Having businesses like this come to Parsippany keeps our economy growing and helps provide for our residents.”

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill proudly presented Dwar Patel, owner of the new Dunkin’ location, with a plaque on behalf of the Economic Development team. The plaque was a token of gratitude, thanking Patel for choosing Parsippany for the business and warmly welcoming Dunkin’ to the town. The community looks forward to supporting the new establishment as part of Parsippany’s vibrant local economy.

For many in the community, the new drive-thru location was seen as a welcome convenience. “Having a drive-thru Dunkin’ on Route 10 is going to make my mornings so much easier,” said commuter Dipika Sota. “I’m always in a rush, and now I don’t have to go out of my way to grab my coffee.”

A tempting display of freshly baked donuts and pastries welcomes customers at the new Dunkin’ location in Parsippany, showcasing a variety of sweet treats for the grand opening.

With its convenient location, community support, and successful grand opening, the new Dunkin’ is poised to become a staple for Parsippany locals and commuters alike. They are located on 1980 Route 10 West, just past the Littleton Road intersection.