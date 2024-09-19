Why Updating the Outside of Your Home is the Best Investment You Can Make

The outside of your home is essential for style, value, and aesthetics. Despite that, it’s often overlooked when renovations are being done. It can often be an afterthought until repairs are needed.

If you really want to enjoy your home and make it look and feel amazing, then renovating the outside of your house is always a great choice. There are countless ways to invest in this. Focusing on the best exterior home renovations is recommended, as they’ll have the largest impact.

This doesn’t have to mean spending a lot of money. Instead, some are more affordable than you’d expect.

Why Renovate Your Home Exterior?

Before taking a look, it’s worth diving into why you should get exterior home renovations done in the first place. No matter which ones you go for, they’ll offer more than a few benefits. These include:

Enhancing safety and security

Improving your home value

Addressing any problems

Making your home more energy efficient

Adding to the property’s curb appeal and value

These can all be convincing, but it doesn’t mean going for any upgrade you can think of. Instead, it’s worth focusing on the best exterior home renovations you can find. Five of these stand out.

Best Exterior Home Renovations: 5 Top Picks

1. Installing Exterior Lighting

How well-lit your home is at night affects several areas. One of the more notable is that it makes your home look nicer, as it’ll help illuminate the areas you’re most proud of. Then there’s the fact that it enhances the safety element, making your house noticeably safer.

You’re much less likely to be the victim of a home burglary if the exterior lights are on outside your house. Adding some exterior lighting is a cost-effective way of doing this. You’ll even find lights that look amazing and actually add to your home’s curb appeal.

2. Updating the Driveway

The driveway is one of the more overlooked parts of your home, despite the wear and tear it goes through. Giving it an update every so often is always a great step to take. This doesn’t even need to take a lot of work, and it could just mean carrying out a few repairs.

If your driveway is sinking or uneven in some areas, then Googling ‘foam concrete lifting near me,’ and hiring someone to look after it is recommended. Even the small updates and fixes to your driveway can make more of a difference than you’d think. Don’t forget the cracks while you’re at it.

3. Replacing Garage Doors

If you’re lucky enough to have a garage, then it’s worth taking the time to look after it. When it comes to the best exterior home renovations, replacing your garage doors can be recommended. It has more of an impact than you’d think. Firstly, it affects how the outside of your house looks.

Then there’s the fact newer garage doors can be more functional and energy-efficient than their older counterparts. These come in multiple styles and even come with remotes to let you open and close them from your car. If your current garage doors already have some issues, there’s no reason not to replace them.

4. Adding Accent Sections

When the outside walls of a home are all the same color and texture, it can look a little plain, no matter what color they are. Breaking this up makes your house look nicer, with accent sections being a great way to address this. These are sections designed to stand out and enhance the rest of the exterior.

You have multiple options with this, with decorative trims and siding being two of the more notable. Use them to draw attention to parts of your home you’re most proud of. Even mixing and matching different accent sections can add a lot more curb appeal, while adding a little extra weather protection to your home.

5. Refreshing the Roof

A roof can often be one of the more neglected parts of a house. This is despite how important it is to your home’s functionality and curb appeal. When it’s not properly looked after, it’ll suffer from wear and tear, which can then lead to repairs needing to be done.

Refreshing the roof makes sure you don’t need to deal with leaks and similar problems, and it’ll make your roof look a lot nicer. Even something as simple as upgrading the slates on your roof can be recommended. You’ll have a functional and stylish roof before you know it.

Best Exterior Home Renovations: Wrapping Up

By focusing on the best exterior home renovations, you can make your home look and feel amazing. They offer multiple benefits, helping to turn your property into a house you’ll love. With how affordable some of them are, there’s no reason not to invest in them. What’s stopping you from having your dream home?