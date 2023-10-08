Parsippany Democratic Town Council Candidates Gather at Knoll West Country Club for Campaign Reception

PARSIPPANY — In a display of commitment to their community and vision for Parsippany’s future, Town Council candidates Judy Hernandez, Bernard Clarkin, and Matthew Kavanaugh hosted an elegant campaign reception at the Knoll West Country Club.

The upscale venue was buzzing with energy as supporters, family members, and local dignitaries converged to show their endorsement and learn more about the trio’s electoral platform. Eloquent speeches, compelling visions, and engaging conversations dominated the evening, presenting a unified vision for a prosperous Parsippany.

Matthew Clarkin served as the Master of Ceremonies

As attendees mingled, sipped on drinks, and enjoyed the culinary delights, the air was thick with anticipation and optimism. Each candidate took turns addressing the gathering, sharing their aspirations for the community, and detailing plans they intend to implement once in office.

The event also served as a timely reminder of the critical dates leading up to the elections.

By the evening’s end, it was clear that Hernandez, Clarkin, and Kavanaugh had not only solidified existing support but likely won over a few undecided voters with their passion and dedication.

Judy Hernandez is a 24-year resident of Parsippany. Judy, an environmental engineer by trade, has decades of local volunteer experience, which has delivered real results for Parsippany residents. Judy has served on the Parsippany Planning Board, the Environmental Advisory Committee, and the Parsippany Child Day Care Center board. Judy is running to bring proven and sustainable environmental and economic strategies to Parsippany, continuing her volunteer service to our community.

Judy Hernandez

Bernard Clarkin is a 35-year resident of Parsippany. He is a certified public accountant and has served as chief financial officer of a mid-size service company for over 20 years. He has owned and operated a small business for the last ten years and will bring decades of financial and budgeting experience to the Council. Having spoken out at several Council meetings, Bernard is running to bring more transparency and strong fiscal oversight to our local government.

Bernard Clarkin

Matt Kavanagh is a 10-year resident of Parsippany. A United States Naval Academy graduate, he is the Parsippany Green Team co-leader and currently serves as a chief operating officer of an energy services company. Matt has dedicated his career to the energy sector, including renewable energy, sustainable solutions, and energy services to facilitate a clean and equitable environment. He has written grants resulting in thousands of dollars in funding for Parsippany. He is running to bring that expertise to our governing body.

Matthew Kavanagh

“I’m excited to endorse this terrific slate of candidates focused on issues that matter to residents!” said Morris County Democratic Committee Chair Amalia Duarte. “They are committed to listening to residents’ concerns and fighting to improve the quality of life in Parsippany.”