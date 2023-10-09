Tuesday, October 10, 2023
HomeLocal NewsSunny Skies and High Spirits: Fall Festival Attracts Multitudes of Attendees
FeaturedLocal News

Sunny Skies and High Spirits: Fall Festival Attracts Multitudes of Attendees

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
52
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
The Parsippany Fall Festival had something delightful to offer for attendees of every age.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY  — The buzz was intense in northern New Jersey as residents flocked to North Beverwyck Road on Sunday, October 1, to immerse themselves in the 20th Annual Parsippany Fall Festival. With pristine fall weather setting the perfect backdrop, attendees indulged in a variety of activities that the festival had to offer.

“It’s so wonderful to see so many of our residents out and having fun. This is exactly what ‘Pride in Parsippany’ means,” said Mayor Barberio.

©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Kelly Flynn, representing Parsippany’s Orangetheory Fitness, showcased all things ‘Orange’ during Parsippany Fall Festival

This annual gathering is more than just a festival; it’s a testament to the township’s community spirit, highlighting its programs, services, organizations, and businesses. The continued support and generosity from the business community have been instrumental in elevating the festival’s success year after year. And this year, the Parsippany Fall Festival outdid itself, offering something for everyone. Kids reveled in the joy of various rides and attractions while adults basked in the entertainment and camaraderie.

©2023 Morris Now, LLC
At the Parsippany Fall Festival, Dr. Sheren Elsaid of Zen Dental Care greeted attendees with a warm smile. She’s renowned for offering personalized care and was eager to engage with festival-goers.

From the tantalizing scents of bacon on a stick, sliders, pad thai, and gigantic pretzels, the festival was a food lovers’ delight. The day was further enhanced with face painting, exhilarating games, slides, and the rhythm of Street Hassle performing on stage. Moreover, it was heartwarming to see representatives from local nonprofits, businesses, and restaurants, all contributing to the festival’s vibrancy.

©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Michelle Shappell, Judy Mayer, Matt DeVitto, and Jack Raia, all representatives from the Parsippany Board of Education, actively participated in the Parsippany Fall Festival. They engaged with the community and distributed essential supplies to those in attendance.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Parsippany Boy Scout Troop consistently maintains an active presence at the Parsippany Fall Festival, showcasing their community spirit and involvement.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Assemblyman Jay Webber, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Jamie Barberio, and the Council Vice President came together, joining arms, to symbolize unity across the various levels of government.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
“President Santosh Peddi, representing the Parsippany Rotary Club, actively participates in the Parsippany Fall Festival.

“What a beautiful day here in Parsippany,” said the Mayor James Barberio.

One noteworthy mention was the Parsippany Rescue volunteers, who were stationed at Lakeshore Drive at Minnehaha. They served attendees with their mouthwatering freshly squeezed lemonade, buttered popcorn, cotton candy, and chilled water.

All in all, the 2023 Parsippany Fall Festival was an event to remember, a celebration of community spirit and unity.

©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Provident Bank always supports the local community
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Members of the Parsippany Republican Committee, Delores dePierro, and Angela Stanton, presented a vibrant display at the festival, encouraging attendees to cast their votes in the forthcoming election.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
The Musella Team, comprising Kaleigh Snyder, Justin Musella, Elaine Gavalas, Courtney Musella, and Dennis Letts, collaboratively engage with residents, ensuring they are well-informed and updated.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
First Tech Challenge Team
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Members of Sewa International distributed materials related to recycling, promoting environmental awareness and responsible disposal.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Antoinette Piccolo-Simmons, representing the Friends of Lake Hiawatha, showcased a vibrant fall decoration, reflecting the festive spirit of the season. Merchants in Lake Hiawatha are enthusiastically preparing to adorn their establishments for the autumnal celebrations. Additionally, the group is in the midst of planning their annual Winter Fest, scheduled for December 9th.”
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Assemblyman Brian Bergen, known for his infectious smile, was enthusiastically greeting voters at the Parsippany Fall Festival. He was keenly discussing his platform and plans for the upcoming election.”
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, committed to serving children worldwide one community at a time, consistently marks its presence and stands as a mainstay at the Parsippany Fall Festival.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Democratic Council Candidates Judy Hernandez, Bernie Clarkin, and Matthew Kavanagh actively engaged with the public, spreading their message in preparation for the upcoming election.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Jonathan Sackett, the owner of Family Martial Arts Center, along with his team, had a delightful time at the Parsippany Fall Festival.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
At the Parsippany Fall Festival, local real estate expert Jackie Scura handed out Compass Realty branded items to attendees.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Linda Mlynarski of Parsippany Day Care Center participated in the Parsippany Fall Festival.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
VSA Future Learning Center, Parsippany’s latest addition to the business community, showcased their unique approach to education at the Parsippany Fall Festival. Their rigorous academic classes, designed to be fun, interactive, and creative, aim to inspire a genuine love for learning.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
The women from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Women’s Club never fail to bring a smile to one’s face
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Visitors savored a variety of delectable dishes at the Parsippany Fall Festival.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
At Parsippany’s Fall Festival, Dhaval ‘DJ’ Bhatt, the Area Manager of Unity Bank, along with his team, unveiled their new branch to the public. Unity Bank had officially opened its doors earlier on Tuesday, September 12
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
During Parsippany’s Fall Festival, Board of Education candidates Matthew DeVitto, Timothy Berrios, and Andy Choffo engaged with attendees, discussing and highlighting their respective platforms.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
One noteworthy mention was the Parsippany Rescue volunteers, who were stationed at Lake Shore Drive at Minnehaha. They served attendees with their mouthwatering freshly squeezed lemonade, buttered popcorn, cotton candy, and chilled water.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Candidate Matt McGraft is accompanied by Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Mayor James Barberio, and fellow Council Candidate, Adam Kandil at the Parsippany Fall Festival
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
Dr. Chakilam of Main Street Medical has earned a stellar reputation in the region as one of the foremost primary care providers. Dedicated to serving the community with utmost care, he is always attentive and ready to address the needs of his patients.
©2023 Morris Now, LLC
“At the Parsippany Fall Festival, cheerful township employees Kim Kelly, Mary Moore, and Kelli Olsen were actively distributing items to the attendees.
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Democratic Town Council Candidates Gather at Knoll West Country Club for Campaign Reception
Next article
Ex-Assistant Principal of Parsippany High School Alleges Discrimination and Retaliation
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »