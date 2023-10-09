Sunny Skies and High Spirits: Fall Festival Attracts Multitudes of Attendees

PARSIPPANY — The buzz was intense in northern New Jersey as residents flocked to North Beverwyck Road on Sunday, October 1, to immerse themselves in the 20th Annual Parsippany Fall Festival. With pristine fall weather setting the perfect backdrop, attendees indulged in a variety of activities that the festival had to offer.
“It’s so wonderful to see so many of our residents out and having fun. This is exactly what ‘Pride in Parsippany’ means,” said Mayor Barberio.
This annual gathering is more than just a festival; it’s a testament to the township’s community spirit, highlighting its programs, services, organizations, and businesses. The continued support and generosity from the business community have been instrumental in elevating the festival’s success year after year. And this year, the Parsippany Fall Festival outdid itself, offering something for everyone. Kids reveled in the joy of various rides and attractions while adults basked in the entertainment and camaraderie.
From the tantalizing scents of bacon on a stick, sliders, pad thai, and gigantic pretzels, the festival was a food lovers’ delight. The day was further enhanced with face painting, exhilarating games, slides, and the rhythm of Street Hassle performing on stage. Moreover, it was heartwarming to see representatives from local nonprofits, businesses, and restaurants, all contributing to the festival’s vibrancy.
“What a beautiful day here in Parsippany,” said the Mayor James Barberio.
One noteworthy mention was the Parsippany Rescue volunteers, who were stationed at Lakeshore Drive at Minnehaha. They served attendees with their mouthwatering freshly squeezed lemonade, buttered popcorn, cotton candy, and chilled water.
All in all, the 2023 Parsippany Fall Festival was an event to remember, a celebration of community spirit and unity.
