Sunny Skies and High Spirits: Fall Festival Attracts Multitudes of Attendees

PARSIPPANY — The buzz was intense in northern New Jersey as residents flocked to North Beverwyck Road on Sunday, October 1, to immerse themselves in the 20th Annual Parsippany Fall Festival. With pristine fall weather setting the perfect backdrop, attendees indulged in a variety of activities that the festival had to offer.

“It’s so wonderful to see so many of our residents out and having fun. This is exactly what ‘Pride in Parsippany’ means,” said Mayor Barberio.

Kelly Flynn, representing Parsippany’s Orangetheory Fitness, showcased all things ‘Orange’ during Parsippany Fall Festival

This annual gathering is more than just a festival; it’s a testament to the township’s community spirit, highlighting its programs, services, organizations, and businesses. The continued support and generosity from the business community have been instrumental in elevating the festival’s success year after year. And this year, the Parsippany Fall Festival outdid itself, offering something for everyone. Kids reveled in the joy of various rides and attractions while adults basked in the entertainment and camaraderie.

At the Parsippany Fall Festival, Dr. Sheren Elsaid of Zen Dental Care greeted attendees with a warm smile. She’s renowned for offering personalized care and was eager to engage with festival-goers.

From the tantalizing scents of bacon on a stick, sliders, pad thai, and gigantic pretzels, the festival was a food lovers’ delight. The day was further enhanced with face painting, exhilarating games, slides, and the rhythm of Street Hassle performing on stage. Moreover, it was heartwarming to see representatives from local nonprofits, businesses, and restaurants, all contributing to the festival’s vibrancy.

Michelle Shappell, Judy Mayer, Matt DeVitto, and Jack Raia, all representatives from the Parsippany Board of Education, actively participated in the Parsippany Fall Festival. They engaged with the community and distributed essential supplies to those in attendance.

Parsippany Boy Scout Troop consistently maintains an active presence at the Parsippany Fall Festival, showcasing their community spirit and involvement.

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Assemblyman Jay Webber, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Jamie Barberio, and the Council Vice President came together, joining arms, to symbolize unity across the various levels of government.

“President Santosh Peddi, representing the Parsippany Rotary Club, actively participates in the Parsippany Fall Festival.

“What a beautiful day here in Parsippany,” said the Mayor James Barberio.

One noteworthy mention was the Parsippany Rescue volunteers, who were stationed at Lakeshore Drive at Minnehaha. They served attendees with their mouthwatering freshly squeezed lemonade, buttered popcorn, cotton candy, and chilled water.

All in all, the 2023 Parsippany Fall Festival was an event to remember, a celebration of community spirit and unity.

Provident Bank always supports the local community

Members of the Parsippany Republican Committee, Delores dePierro, and Angela Stanton, presented a vibrant display at the festival, encouraging attendees to cast their votes in the forthcoming election.

The Musella Team, comprising Kaleigh Snyder, Justin Musella, Elaine Gavalas, Courtney Musella, and Dennis Letts, collaboratively engage with residents, ensuring they are well-informed and updated.

First Tech Challenge Team

Members of Sewa International distributed materials related to recycling, promoting environmental awareness and responsible disposal.

Antoinette Piccolo-Simmons, representing the Friends of Lake Hiawatha, showcased a vibrant fall decoration, reflecting the festive spirit of the season. Merchants in Lake Hiawatha are enthusiastically preparing to adorn their establishments for the autumnal celebrations. Additionally, the group is in the midst of planning their annual Winter Fest, scheduled for December 9th.”

Assemblyman Brian Bergen, known for his infectious smile, was enthusiastically greeting voters at the Parsippany Fall Festival. He was keenly discussing his platform and plans for the upcoming election.”

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, committed to serving children worldwide one community at a time, consistently marks its presence and stands as a mainstay at the Parsippany Fall Festival.

Democratic Council Candidates Judy Hernandez, Bernie Clarkin, and Matthew Kavanagh actively engaged with the public, spreading their message in preparation for the upcoming election.

Jonathan Sackett, the owner of Family Martial Arts Center, along with his team, had a delightful time at the Parsippany Fall Festival.

At the Parsippany Fall Festival, local real estate expert Jackie Scura handed out Compass Realty branded items to attendees.

Linda Mlynarski of Parsippany Day Care Center participated in the Parsippany Fall Festival.

VSA Future Learning Center, Parsippany’s latest addition to the business community, showcased their unique approach to education at the Parsippany Fall Festival. Their rigorous academic classes, designed to be fun, interactive, and creative, aim to inspire a genuine love for learning.

The women from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Women’s Club never fail to bring a smile to one’s face

Visitors savored a variety of delectable dishes at the Parsippany Fall Festival.

At Parsippany’s Fall Festival, Dhaval ‘DJ’ Bhatt, the Area Manager of Unity Bank, along with his team, unveiled their new branch to the public. Unity Bank had officially opened its doors earlier on Tuesday, September 12

During Parsippany’s Fall Festival, Board of Education candidates Matthew DeVitto, Timothy Berrios, and Andy Choffo engaged with attendees, discussing and highlighting their respective platforms.

One noteworthy mention was the Parsippany Rescue volunteers, who were stationed at Lake Shore Drive at Minnehaha. They served attendees with their mouthwatering freshly squeezed lemonade, buttered popcorn, cotton candy, and chilled water.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Candidate Matt McGraft is accompanied by Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Mayor James Barberio, and fellow Council Candidate, Adam Kandil at the Parsippany Fall Festival

Dr. Chakilam of Main Street Medical has earned a stellar reputation in the region as one of the foremost primary care providers. Dedicated to serving the community with utmost care, he is always attentive and ready to address the needs of his patients.