Parsippany-Troy Hills Celebrates Heritage with Italian Flag Raising Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — At Parsippany-Troy Hills Municipal Building, an event unfolded that celebrated heritage while forging new bonds. On Saturday, October 7, the local community came together to witness the “Italian Flag Raising Ceremony.”

Mayor James Barberio, expressing his “Pride for Parsippany,” was joined by special guests from the Italian State Police, known as Il Polizia di Stato. With a legacy that traces back to Italy’s early days, their visit to American grounds signified more than just a diplomatic gesture—it represented a deep-seated bond of international unity.

This event wasn’t just a ceremonial ritual; it was a heartfelt nod to the ancestral ties that many Parsippany residents share with the picturesque landscapes and rich traditions of Italy.

As the hands of the clock reached 3:00 p.m., anticipation filled the air. With a collaborative gesture, Mayor Barberio, Council Vice President Michael dePierro, and members from Il Polizia di Stato gripped the Italian flag. As its colors of green, white, and red fluttered against the backdrop of the afternoon sky, many attendees were overwhelmed with emotion, momentarily transported to Italy’s historic towns and scenic countryside.

The moment the Italian flag settled next to the American Stars and Stripes, cheers and applause resonated across the premises. More than mere jubilation, it was an expression of profound respect and shared heritage.

Alberto Caracciolo and Patrick Minutillo

For those in attendance, the day became an indelible memory. Beyond just commemorating Italian heritage, it celebrated Parsippany’s diverse tapestry of cultures. The side-by-side flags now stand as a testament to the town’s unwavering connection with its residents and their deep-rooted Italian ties.

Members from Il Polizia di Stato with Joe Jannarone, Jr.

Members from Il Polizia di Stato with Mayor James Barberio and AnnMarie Ferrara