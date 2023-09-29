Friday, September 29, 2023
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Fall Festival: Important Information for Attendees
FeaturedLocal News

Parsippany-Fall Festival: Important Information for Attendees

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2
Mark your calendars and get ready to be a part of a grand celebration! Parsippany’s Fall Festival is back
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY  — On Sunday, October 1, the Parsippany Fall Festival is taking place on North Beverwyck Road (Lake Hiawatha Section) between 12:00 Noon and 5:00 p.m.

Due to the festival, there will be numerous road closures, public parking lot closures, detours, and prohibited parking areas.

• Dogs, Civilian Drones, Bikes, Fireworks, Rollerblades/Skates, Skateboards etc. are not permitted.

• The Township commuter lot located at North Beverwyck Road and Minnehaha Boulevard will be closed and vehicles must be removed by 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

• The Township commuter lot located at Nokomis Ave (between Hiawatha Blvd and Minnehaha Ave) will be closed and vehicles must be removed by 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

• North Beverwyck Road (from Vail Road through Longview Avenue) will be closed to all traffic from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 6:00 p.m. Traffic will be detoured around the area.

• Anyone needing access to Foodtown should take Rockaway Place to Condit Avenue to Crescent Drive to Claudine Terrace. Signs will be posted.

A shuttle will run from the Parsippany High School Parking lot.

The following intersections on North Beverwyck Road will be blocked:

Longview Avenue

Oneida Avenue

Iroquois Avenue

Chesapeake Avenue

Hiawatha Boulevard

Minnehaha Boulevard

Lake Shore Drive

Claudine Terrace (Access is limited to vehicles traveling to the shopping center)

Condit Avenue

Vail Road

spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Facts Regarding Farmers Market
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »