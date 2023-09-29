Parsippany-Fall Festival: Important Information for Attendees

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, October 1, the Parsippany Fall Festival is taking place on North Beverwyck Road (Lake Hiawatha Section) between 12:00 Noon and 5:00 p.m.

Due to the festival, there will be numerous road closures, public parking lot closures, detours, and prohibited parking areas.

• Dogs, Civilian Drones, Bikes, Fireworks, Rollerblades/Skates, Skateboards etc. are not permitted.

• The Township commuter lot located at North Beverwyck Road and Minnehaha Boulevard will be closed and vehicles must be removed by 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

• The Township commuter lot located at Nokomis Ave (between Hiawatha Blvd and Minnehaha Ave) will be closed and vehicles must be removed by 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

• North Beverwyck Road (from Vail Road through Longview Avenue) will be closed to all traffic from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 6:00 p.m. Traffic will be detoured around the area.

• Anyone needing access to Foodtown should take Rockaway Place to Condit Avenue to Crescent Drive to Claudine Terrace. Signs will be posted.

A shuttle will run from the Parsippany High School Parking lot.

The following intersections on North Beverwyck Road will be blocked:

Longview Avenue

Oneida Avenue

Iroquois Avenue

Chesapeake Avenue

Hiawatha Boulevard

Minnehaha Boulevard

Lake Shore Drive

Claudine Terrace (Access is limited to vehicles traveling to the shopping center)

Condit Avenue

Vail Road