Saturday, September 30, 2023
Sons of Italy Welcomes Trio in Latest Induction

By Frank L. Cahill
Justin Musella, Len Del Gaudio, and Nick Rafanello take the oath of office
PARSIPPANY  — The Order Sons of Italy in America – Lodge 2561 of Morris County recently welcomed three new members: Justin Musella, Len Del Gaudio, and Nick Rafanello.

Each year, the Sons of Italy passionately organizes a variety of fundraisers driven by charity and community involvement, with all proceeds directly benefiting numerous charitable causes.

The Order Sons of Italy in America (OSIA) is a national organization for men and women of Italian heritage in the United States. The organization aims to promote Italian culture, traditions, language, the legacy of Italian ancestors, and their contributions to the U.S. and the world.

The installation of new members involves a formal ceremony where the individuals are welcomed into the organization, take an oath, and make a pledge to uphold the values and objectives of the organization. After the induction, the new members partake in the various activities, events, and initiatives organized by the Sons of Italy.

During the monthly meeting, Sons of Italy donated $2,000 to Jersey Battered Women Shelter and $2,000 to the Interfaith Food Pantry.

For more information on Morris County’s Order Sons of Italy In America – Lodge 2561, click here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
