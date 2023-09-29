Friday, September 29, 2023
Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Facts Regarding Farmers Market

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Dear Editor:

The Green Team and Environmental Commitee initiated the FIRST and sequential MEETINGS with the Mayor to get the Farmers Market started again.

I don’t recall ONE town council member present at any of the meetings.

The township hired a Professional Farmers Market company and they did all the work. Again, no Town Council members set any of the process up. I did see the Town Council and Mayor at the farmers market ribbon-cutting ceremony and the Green Team and PEAC were not even invited. HISTORY NEEDS TO FACTUAL, EVEN ON A LOCAL LEVEL.

Enjoy your day folks.

Laura McCluskey

