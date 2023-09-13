Parsippany-Troy Hills Commemorates 22nd 9/11 Anniversary with Poignancy

PARSIPPANY — On Monday, September 11, the Parsippany-Troy Hills community gathered at the 9/11 Memorial Monument outside the Municipal Building to mark the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11. Under the leadership of Mayor James R. Barberio and in collaboration with the Parsippany Interfaith Council, a poignant ceremony was held in memory of those who lost their lives.

Township Officials and spiritual leaders united in reflection, honoring those who fell on that tragic day. Michael dePierro, Council Vice President, read aloud the names of the community’s own: Martin Boryczewki, Antoinette Duger, Jason Kyle Jacobs, Michael Pescherine, Thomas H. Polhemus, Maria Theresa Santillan, and Michael C. Sorresse. The gathering was graced with soul-stirring prayers from local clergy and the presentation of a ceremonial wreath by the VFW members.

The emotional apex of the event was the reading of the names of the cherished Parsippany-Troy Hills inhabitants, which was followed by a silent reflection.

The event began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Council President Loretta Gragnani, and Michelle Musolino-Roberts singing the National Anthem. Rabbi Moshe Rudin of Temple Adath Shalom offered the invocation, while Mayor James Barberio shared opening remarks.

Loretta Viglione, a Parsippany local, read a moving poem titled “Poem and Reflections of 9/11”, dedicated to her brother Tommy Sabella

Loretta Viglione, a Parsippany resident, read a moving poem titled “Poem and Reflections of 9/11”, dedicated to her brother Tommy Sabella. Tommy, part of Engine 22 and Ladder Company 13, courageously responded to the Twin Towers attack. His team, known as the Yorkville 9, tragically perished when Tower I collapsed during their second rescue mission.

Jerry Moses, an eyewitness of 9/11, shared his personal reflections on the day. The ceremony’s concluding moments were marked by a performance of Taps by Dominick Caponegro, Parsippany High School Drum Major, and a benediction by Deacon Leo Deo from St. Ann’s RC Church.

“Americans saw evil that day and it rocked the foundation of our nation to its core,” said Mayor Barberio. “Although our foundation may have sustained some damage, it did not damage the steel backbone of America. If anything, we emerged stronger, smarter, and more resilient than before. We will never forget.”

In unity and remembrance, the Parsippany-Troy Hills community looked back on the past while holding onto hope and resilience for the future.

Comments

Comments