Back-to-School Boost: Morris County’s Lodge 2561 Donates Gift Cards to Needy Families

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 demonstrated their dedication to the community by purchasing gift cards valued at over $3,000 from Target and Walmart. These cards aim to aid local families in acquiring essential back-to-school supplies, clothing, and other necessities.

Lodge 2561, rooted in the local community, stands as an affiliated chapter of the Supreme Lodge of the Order of the Sons of Italy in America. This venerable organization, established in 1905 in Little Italy, NYC, started with the noble cause of helping Italian immigrants integrate into their new homeland. Today, it proudly boasts over 600,000 members and advocates throughout the nation.

The Morris County Lodge is one of the 29 Lodges in New Jersey, functioning as a non-profit entity. Its commitment shines through its contributions, donating thousands to valuable local charities and aiding families in need. Their philanthropic endeavors extend to supporting The Parsippany Food Pantry, St. Peter’s Church, St. Ann’s Church, the Battered Woman’s Shelter of Morris County, High School Scholarships, The Valerie Fund, Parsippany Day Care Center, Cooley’s Anemia, St. Jude’s, and more. Regular purchases of gift cards from places like Shop Rite and Walmart further underscore their mission to uplift the needy. Additionally, the lodge, with its talented Italian chefs, takes pride in hosting several delectable Italian dinners annually, all in the spirit of supporting local initiatives.

With around 100 civic-minded members, Lodge 2561 convenes on the fourth Wednesday of each month at a local eatery. These meetings focus on lodge activities, upcoming charity ventures, and the ever-evolving needs of the community.

Their National Headquarters, stationed near Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., is tasked with preserving Italian culture in America. At the same time, it seeks out solutions to contemporary challenges faced by Italian Americans. Through its charitable division, the organization has channeled more than $164 million into scholarships, medical research, cultural conservation, disaster aid, and other worthy causes.

To learn more about Lodge 2561 and their upcoming events, visit their website by clicking here or “Like” their Facebook page at Order Sons of Italy in America ~ Lodge 2561.

