Friday, September 15, 2023
HomeBeyond ParsippanyMorristown Man Charged After Deer Fatally Struck by Blow Dart
Beyond ParsippanyPolice and Fire

Morristown Man Charged After Deer Fatally Struck by Blow Dart

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
270
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img





MORRIS COUNTY — Following an inquiry into a deer’s demise due to a dart, Morris Township authorities identified a Morristown man facing charges related to unlawful weapon possession, creating hazardous conditions, and weapon discharge, all in violation of a local ordinance. 





Jalen O’Neal, 26, was charged last week and released pending a court hearing, as stated by Township Police Capt. James Perruso. The incident was reported by a caller who discovered a deceased deer with an orange dart in it near Speedwell Avenue and Mill Street on the morning of August 22. 





Perruso noted, “The investigation confirmed that the deer was indeed struck with a dart, and a second dart was found nearby. Further examination revealed that the ‘dart’ was a projectile from a ‘blow dart’ type weapon.” 





Authorities encourage anyone with additional information to reach out to Detective Kevin Yarzab at (973 326-7433 or the Morris Township Police Detective Bureau at (973) 326-7480. Perruso emphasized the importance of residents remaining vigilant and promptly reporting any suspicious activities.





spot_img









Previous article
Morris County Observes 22nd Anniversary of 9/11 with Solemn Ceremony
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Commemorates 22nd 9/11 Anniversary with Poignancy



Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events.  Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.


RECENT ARTICLES












spot_img



spot_img



spot_img



spot_img



spot_img



spot_img



spot_img



Click on cover to read magazinespot_img



spot_img



spot_img



spot_img



spot_img
                                    

            

        

        
    
 



    

                

            














EDITOR PICKS





MEET THE MERCHANT





CATEGORIES










 







ABOUT US



Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.   
 "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"



Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com






FOLLOW US











© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.





        


    

    




Translate »