Morristown Man Charged After Deer Fatally Struck by Blow Dart

MORRIS COUNTY — Following an inquiry into a deer’s demise due to a dart, Morris Township authorities identified a Morristown man facing charges related to unlawful weapon possession, creating hazardous conditions, and weapon discharge, all in violation of a local ordinance.

Jalen O’Neal, 26, was charged last week and released pending a court hearing, as stated by Township Police Capt. James Perruso. The incident was reported by a caller who discovered a deceased deer with an orange dart in it near Speedwell Avenue and Mill Street on the morning of August 22.

Perruso noted, “The investigation confirmed that the deer was indeed struck with a dart, and a second dart was found nearby. Further examination revealed that the ‘dart’ was a projectile from a ‘blow dart’ type weapon.”

Authorities encourage anyone with additional information to reach out to Detective Kevin Yarzab at (973 326-7433 or the Morris Township Police Detective Bureau at (973) 326-7480. Perruso emphasized the importance of residents remaining vigilant and promptly reporting any suspicious activities.