Parsippany-Troy Hills Library Dedicates Study Room to Dr. Joe Weisberg

Dr. Joe Weisberg holds the distinguished title of Professor Emeritus of Geoscience at New Jersey City University. He boasts an impressive educational background, having obtained his Doctorate from Columbia University, a master’s in science education from Montclair State University, and a bachelor’s in the same field from what is now New Jersey City University (formerly Jersey City State College). Dr. Joe was a trustee on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Library Board for over 30 years and served twice as Board President.

In 1975, Weisberg and his wife, Gloria, chose Parsippany as their home, where they nurtured and raised their two children. Dr. Joe’s commitment to his community is evident in his involvement with numerous organizations and committees. He has been associated with the Parsippany Republican Club, and Parsippany Republican Committee, and holds an honorary membership with the Sons of Italy Lodge#1261.

His public service roles in Parsippany are commendable. Dr. Joe served as both a member and President of the Township Council between 1988 and 1994, even taking up the mantle of Mayor in 1994. His dedication to education shines through his 25-year trusteeship at the County College of Morris, contributing across various board committees. His remarkable service to CCM was recognized with the Ronald D. Winthers Trustee Leadership Award by the New Jersey Council of County Colleges.

Additionally, Dr. Joe played a foundational role as the Chair of the Morris County Open Space and Farmland Acquisition Committee. His other notable roles include Vice-President of the Parsippany Board of Education, Trustee roles for both the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library and the Parsippany PAL, a stint on the New Jersey Historical Commission, past presidencies of the Kiwanis Club of Parsippany and the Lake Hiawatha Jewish Center, and more.

This dedication stands as a testament to Dr. Joe Weisberg’s unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to the Parsippany community.