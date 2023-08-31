Friday, September 1, 2023
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Library Dedicates Study Room to Dr. Joe Weisberg
FeaturedLocal NewsVideos

Parsippany-Troy Hills Library Dedicates Study Room to Dr. Joe Weisberg

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
722
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Recognizing the myriad contributions and accomplishments aimed at boosting the well-being of Parsippany residents, particularly its students, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Library has proudly named a study room “The Dr. Joe Weisberg Study Room.”

Parsippany-Troy Hills Library has proudly named a study room “The Dr. Joe Weisberg Study Room.

Dr. Joe Weisberg holds the distinguished title of Professor Emeritus of Geoscience at New Jersey City University. He boasts an impressive educational background, having obtained his Doctorate from Columbia University, a master’s in science education from Montclair State University, and a bachelor’s in the same field from what is now New Jersey City University (formerly Jersey City State College). Dr. Joe was a trustee on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Library Board for over 30 years and served twice as Board President.

In 1975, Weisberg and his wife, Gloria, chose Parsippany as their home, where they nurtured and raised their two children. Dr. Joe’s commitment to his community is evident in his involvement with numerous organizations and committees. He has been associated with the Parsippany Republican Club, and Parsippany Republican Committee, and holds an honorary membership with the Sons of Italy Lodge#1261.

His public service roles in Parsippany are commendable. Dr. Joe served as both a member and President of the Township Council between 1988 and 1994, even taking up the mantle of Mayor in 1994. His dedication to education shines through his 25-year trusteeship at the County College of Morris, contributing across various board committees. His remarkable service to CCM was recognized with the Ronald D. Winthers Trustee Leadership Award by the New Jersey Council of County Colleges.

Additionally, Dr. Joe played a foundational role as the Chair of the Morris County Open Space and Farmland Acquisition Committee. His other notable roles include Vice-President of the Parsippany Board of Education, Trustee roles for both the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library and the Parsippany PAL, a stint on the New Jersey Historical Commission, past presidencies of the Kiwanis Club of Parsippany and the Lake Hiawatha Jewish Center, and more.

This dedication stands as a testament to Dr. Joe Weisberg’s unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to the Parsippany community.

Previous article
Morris County Announces Fall Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events
Next article
Morris County Officer’s Quick Thinking Helps Evacuate Burning Building
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.