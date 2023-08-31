Friday, September 1, 2023
HomeLocal NewsMorris County Announces Fall Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events
Local News

Morris County Announces Fall Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
599
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY —The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) is set to organize two Household Hazardous Waste Disposal days this autumn.

  • When & Where:
    • Saturday, September 16, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany.
    • Saturday, October 21, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Pequannock Valley Park, Marvin Road, Pompton Plains.

This initiative provides Morris County residents an opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous household materials. It’s important to note that businesses are excluded from this event.

Note: Electronic devices, or e-waste, will no longer be accepted during these one-day events. Residents seeking information on recycling such items can reach out to MCMUA at (973) 829-8006.

Accepted Materials:

  • Aerosol cans, asbestos, automotive fluids
  • Driveway sealant, roofing tar, fire extinguishers
  • Gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, household cleaning products
  • Various batteries including lead acid, button cell, lithium-ion, and rechargeable ones
  • Mercury-containing bulbs and devices, muriatic acid
  • Oil-based paints, stains, lacquers, varnishes, thinners, removers, and solvents
  • Pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, photo chemicals, pool chemicals
  • Propane tanks (up to 20 pounds).

Items Not Accepted:

  • Alkaline, carbon zinc batteries, business waste, compressed gas cylinders
  • Containers exceeding five gallons, empty containers, explosives
  • Waste from outside of Morris County, highly reactive materials, medical waste
  • Radioactive materials, smoke, and carbon monoxide detectors
  • Unknown or unlabeled materials used are consumer electronics, water-based, and latex paints.

For further details or queries, residents can contact (973) 829-8006 or explore the MCMUA website by clicking here.

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Hubotics’ 2023 Summer of Giving Back: Fostering Youth Empowerment for Positive Community Change
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Library Dedicates Study Room to Dr. Joe Weisberg
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.