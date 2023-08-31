Morris County Announces Fall Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events

MORRIS COUNTY —The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) is set to organize two Household Hazardous Waste Disposal days this autumn.

When & Where : Saturday, September 16, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany. Saturday, October 21, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Pequannock Valley Park, Marvin Road, Pompton Plains.

:

This initiative provides Morris County residents an opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous household materials. It’s important to note that businesses are excluded from this event.

Note: Electronic devices, or e-waste, will no longer be accepted during these one-day events. Residents seeking information on recycling such items can reach out to MCMUA at (973) 829-8006.

Accepted Materials:

Aerosol cans, asbestos, automotive fluids

Driveway sealant, roofing tar, fire extinguishers

Gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, household cleaning products

Various batteries including lead acid, button cell, lithium-ion, and rechargeable ones

Mercury-containing bulbs and devices, muriatic acid

Oil-based paints, stains, lacquers, varnishes, thinners, removers, and solvents

Pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, photo chemicals, pool chemicals

Propane tanks (up to 20 pounds).

Items Not Accepted:

Alkaline, carbon zinc batteries, business waste, compressed gas cylinders

Containers exceeding five gallons, empty containers, explosives

Waste from outside of Morris County, highly reactive materials, medical waste

Radioactive materials, smoke, and carbon monoxide detectors

Unknown or unlabeled materials used are consumer electronics, water-based, and latex paints.

For further details or queries, residents can contact (973) 829-8006 or explore the MCMUA website by clicking here.

