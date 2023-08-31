Morris County Officer’s Quick Thinking Helps Evacuate Burning Building

MORRIS COUNTY — After wrapping up a grueling double shift at the Morris County Correctional Facility on the night of August 20 Correctional Police Officer Alyssa Jodexnis spotted something amiss. Around 11:20 p.m., she noticed smoke billowing on Ridgedale Avenue in Morristown. On approaching the source, she saw two distressed men outside the residence at 56 Ridgedale Avenue, with flames distinctly visible from an upper window.

Without hesitation, Officer Jodexnis pulled over and promptly dialed 9-1-1. Confirming with the duo that no one else was inside, she ushered them to safety and took charge, evacuating neighboring apartments. When the Morris Twp PD reached the scene, they joined forces, ensuring all residents from adjoining apartments were evacuated and safe.

In a commendatory statement, Sheriff James M. Gannon praised Officer Jodexnis’s heroic actions, saying, “After an extended tour of duty, Officer Jodexnis showcased exceptional bravery and sharp decision-making amidst potential danger. Her actions are truly commendable, and on behalf of Morris County’s residents, we extend our heartfelt gratitude.”