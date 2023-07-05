Esporta Fitness Will Be Closing

PARSIPPANY — On August 15 at 2:00 p.m., Esporta Fitness, situated within the Troy Hills Shopping Center at 1159 Route 46, will close its doors. Customers were notified to switch their memberships to other Esporta Fitness or LA Fitness locations.

The closest LA Fitness is located at 30 Sylvan Way, Hanover, next to Wegmans Food Store. There is also a location in Randolph, 140 Route 10 in Randolph Square.

There are 135 Esporta Fitness locations in the United States as of June 15, 2023. The state with the most number of Esporta Fitness locations is Florida, with 29 locations, which is about 21% of all Esporta Fitness locations in the United States.

The Parsippany location occupied 61,221 square feet in the Troy Hills Shopping Center. This is the second store within the past few months to close. The Dollar Tree, 1099 Route 46, closed in May. Although the Dollar Tree will be leased to Phenix Salon Suites. Phenix corporate office is located in Encinitas, California. Phenix Salon Suites has developed an innovative approach to small business ownership by inviting Lifestyle Professionals to operate their business in a beautifully designed suite.

Related

Comments

Comments