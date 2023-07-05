Chatham Township Man Charged for Alleged Stabbing Incident

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Chatham Township Police Chief Thomas Miller confirmed that Brian Kozub, 39, of Chatham Township has been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing that occurred in Chatham Township on July 4, 2023.

On July 4 at 10:50 p.m., the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was notified of an alleged stabbing that transpired at a residence on Buxton Road. Kozub is accused of stabbing the 51-year-old male victim in the neck with a pocketknife. The defendant and victim were reportedly celebrating the Fourth of July.





The victim was transported to Morristown Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.





Kozub was subsequently charged with second-degree Aggravated Assault, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and fourth-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.





Kozub is currently lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing.





Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.