Wednesday, July 5, 2023
HomeBeyond ParsippanyChatham Township Man Charged for Alleged Stabbing Incident
Beyond ParsippanyPolice and Fire

Chatham Township Man Charged for Alleged Stabbing Incident

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
321
Morris County Correctional Facility
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Chatham Township Police Chief Thomas Miller confirmed that Brian Kozub, 39, of Chatham Township has been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing that occurred in Chatham Township on July 4, 2023.

On July 4 at 10:50 p.m., the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was notified of an alleged stabbing that transpired at a residence on Buxton Road. Kozub is accused of stabbing the 51-year-old male victim in the neck with a pocketknife. The defendant and victim were reportedly celebrating the Fourth of July.

The victim was transported to Morristown Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Kozub was subsequently charged with second-degree Aggravated Assault, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and fourth-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

Kozub is currently lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Previous article
Esporta Fitness Will Be Closing
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.