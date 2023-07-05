The Morris County Sheriff’s Swore in Two New Officers

MORRIS COUNTY — Nicole Levendusky and Mark Slinger were sworn in as Sheriff’s Officers for the Bureau of Law Enforcement. These officers were previously employed at the Sheriff’s Office for the Bureau of Corrections.

Officer Slinger hails from Roxbury. He attended the County College of Morris and York College, receiving his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Officer Slinger has been assigned to the K-9 unit since March of 2020 and currently works with a search and rescue and explosives detection black lab named Odie and a Dutch Shepard named Zara, who is trained in patrol and narcotics.

While working in corrections, Officer Slinger has received employee of the month twice at the Morris County Correctional Facility and a few awards while assigned to the MCSO Canine Unit. He and Canine Zara have received top dog at USPCA PD1 Trials twice and have completed at USPCA PD1 Nationals in Georgia.

Officer Levendusky is originally from Butler. Much of her experience before the Morris County Sheriff’s Office was focused on sports, coaching, and working/training dogs. Officer Levendusky was initially hired by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections. She has worked in various positions within the jail, including intake.

Most recently, she has been assigned to the Canine Unit and works with Canine Ollie in narcotics.

“We wish them good luck as their careers with the Sheriff’s Office continue to evolve,” officials said.