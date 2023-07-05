Wednesday, July 5, 2023
HomeBeyond ParsippanyThe Morris County Sheriff’s Swore in Two New Officers
Beyond ParsippanyPolice and Fire

The Morris County Sheriff’s Swore in Two New Officers

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
115
Nicole Levendusky and Mark Slinger
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Nicole Levendusky and Mark Slinger were sworn in as Sheriff’s Officers for the Bureau of Law Enforcement. These officers were previously employed at the Sheriff’s Office for the Bureau of Corrections.

Officer Slinger hails from Roxbury. He attended the County College of Morris and York College, receiving his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Officer Slinger has been assigned to the K-9 unit since March of 2020 and currently works with a search and rescue and explosives detection black lab named Odie and a Dutch Shepard named Zara, who is trained in patrol and narcotics.

While working in corrections, Officer Slinger has received employee of the month twice at the Morris County Correctional Facility and a few awards while assigned to the MCSO Canine Unit. He and Canine Zara have received top dog at USPCA PD1 Trials twice and have completed at USPCA PD1 Nationals in Georgia.

Officer Levendusky is originally from Butler. Much of her experience before the Morris County Sheriff’s Office was focused on sports, coaching, and working/training dogs. Officer Levendusky was initially hired by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections. She has worked in various positions within the jail, including intake.

Most recently, she has been assigned to the Canine Unit and works with Canine Ollie in narcotics.

“We wish them good luck as their careers with the Sheriff’s Office continue to evolve,” officials said.

Previous article
Mayor Barberio Proclaims National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Next article
Esporta Fitness Will Be Closing
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.