Saturday, July 1, 2023
HomeBeyond ParsippanyMorris County Democrats Re-elect Leadership Team
Beyond ParsippanyLocal News

Morris County Democrats Re-elect Leadership Team

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
230
During the biennial organization of the Morris Dems, Morris Plains Mayor Jason Kerr administered the oath of office to the leadership team. Amalia Duarte from Mendham Township took on the role of Chair, Darcy Draeger from Chester assumed the position of Secretary, and Cara Parmigiani from Morris Plains became the Sergeant-at-Arms. Additionally, Mike DeLamater from Morristown was appointed as Vice Chair. However, Treasurer Michael Thompson from Mendham Township was absent from the event.
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Democrats unanimously re-elected their leadership team during the biennial reorganization meeting held at County College of Morris in Randolph on Saturday, June 24.

Re-elected were Chair Amalia Duarte of Mendham Township, Vice Chair Mike DeLamater of Morristown, Treasurer Michael Thompson of Mendham Township, Secretary Dary Draeger of Chester, and Sergeant at Arma Cara Parmigiani of Morris Plains.

Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr swore in the team.

County Committee representatives from nearly every town in the county participated in the meeting, held every two years.

In her remarks, Duarte thanked the municipal chairs, county committee members, and elected officials for their work to continue winning seats and expanding the party in Morris County.

She also reviewed last year’s progress, including building a greater social media presence; funding every campaign last year; offering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training; reducing overhead; recruiting candidates; and organizing successful rallies, fundraisers, and candidate training events.

The updated bylaws were approved during the meeting, incorporating the organization’s Constitution. Notably, the bylaws now permit modifications during special meetings instead of waiting for the biennial reorganization, offering increased flexibility to enhance the bylaws when necessary.

Previous article
After Closing Due to Aggressive Black Bears, Tourne Park Has Reopened
Next article
Musella Victorious: Judge Rules to Remove Illegal Appointments
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.