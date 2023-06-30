Morris County Democrats Re-elect Leadership Team

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Democrats unanimously re-elected their leadership team during the biennial reorganization meeting held at County College of Morris in Randolph on Saturday, June 24.

Re-elected were Chair Amalia Duarte of Mendham Township, Vice Chair Mike DeLamater of Morristown, Treasurer Michael Thompson of Mendham Township, Secretary Dary Draeger of Chester, and Sergeant at Arma Cara Parmigiani of Morris Plains.

Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr swore in the team.

County Committee representatives from nearly every town in the county participated in the meeting, held every two years.

In her remarks, Duarte thanked the municipal chairs, county committee members, and elected officials for their work to continue winning seats and expanding the party in Morris County.

She also reviewed last year’s progress, including building a greater social media presence; funding every campaign last year; offering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training; reducing overhead; recruiting candidates; and organizing successful rallies, fundraisers, and candidate training events.