Saturday, July 1, 2023
After Closing Due to Aggressive Black Bears, Tourne Park Has Reopened

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Tourne County Park and trails reopened on Thursday, June 28.

“We ask that dog owners respect their fellow park patrons and the wildlife that call the park home and follow park commission rules and regulations by keeping dogs on a leash,” said park officials.

The park closed after a report of a black bear displaying aggressive behavior towards park patrons, announced park officials. A bear came within a few feet of patrons in two cases. There was also an incident between a park patron and a bear protecting its three cubs, said authorities.

For more information on what to do when encountering a bear, visit the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife website by clicking here.

Tourne County Park is at McCaffrey Lane and Old Boonton Road in Denville.

Search Continues for Missing Morristown Teacher Lara Emanuele
Morris County Democrats Re-elect Leadership Team
Frank L. Cahill
