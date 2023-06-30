Musella Victorious: Judge Rules to Remove Illegal Appointments

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Superior Court Judge Stuart Minkowitz ruled to remove the illegal appointments made by Parsippany Republican Municipal Committee Chairwoman Delores (Dee) dePierro from the official roster maintained by the Morris County Clerk.

During the primary election of June 6, 63 of the 78 seats were successfully filled by the voters of Parsippany. These candidates will serve from 2023-2025.

On June 15, prior to the votes being certified by the Morrris County Elections, and without the necessary meeting, quorum, or vote by the county committee members, (as per the organization’s bylaws) current Chairwoman dePierro submitted to the office of Morris County Elections thirteen appointments to fill vacant seats on the Parsippany Municipal Committee. The Morris County Clerk’s Office then entered those names into the official roster of County Committee members. (Note: One of the thirteen actually was elected and didn’t need any appointments).

The judge ordered the twelve illegal names to be removed from the official roster, maintained by the Morris County Clerk.

The Parsippany Republican Municipal Committee will be holding a re-organization on Thursday, July 6.

After the re-organization meeting, the committee then elects to fill the vacant fourteen seats.

According to the complaint, the following were the illegally appointed members:

1. BettyLou DeCroce

2. Amanda McGrath

3. Jennifer Nazziola

4. Antonio Piccininni

5. Tina Piccininni

6. Annmarie Ferrara

7. David Kaplan

8. Loretta Gragnani

9. Kenneth Lambert

10. Joanne Krevis

11. Amanda Terpstra

12. Frank Neglia

Parsippany Republican Municipal Committee Chair Dee (Delores) dePierro and Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi were named in a lawsuit that they arranged for illegal appointments to vacant local County Committee seats ahead of the 2023 municipal reorganization meeting to obstruct the newly elected County Committee from conducting its operational tasks.

The Plaintiffs in the suit were Justin Musella, a member of the Parsippany Municipal Committee, and the Morris County Republican Committee.

Related

Comments

Comments