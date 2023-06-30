Saturday, July 1, 2023
HomeLocal NewsMusella Victorious: Judge Rules to Remove Illegal Appointments
FeaturedLocal News

Musella Victorious: Judge Rules to Remove Illegal Appointments

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1436
Morris County Superior Court Judge Stuart Minkowitz
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Superior Court Judge Stuart Minkowitz ruled to remove the illegal appointments made by Parsippany Republican Municipal Committee Chairwoman Delores (Dee) dePierro from the official roster maintained by the Morris County Clerk.

During the primary election of June 6, 63 of the 78 seats were successfully filled by the voters of Parsippany. These candidates will serve from 2023-2025. 

On June 15, prior to the votes being certified by the Morrris County Elections, and without the necessary meeting, quorum, or vote by the county committee members, (as per the organization’s bylaws) current Chairwoman dePierro submitted to the office of Morris County Elections thirteen appointments to fill vacant seats on the Parsippany Municipal Committee. The Morris County Clerk’s Office then entered those names into the official roster of County Committee members. (Note: One of the thirteen actually was elected and didn’t need any appointments).

The judge ordered the twelve illegal names to be removed from the official roster, maintained by the Morris County Clerk.

The Parsippany Republican Municipal Committee will be holding a re-organization on Thursday, July 6.

After the re-organization meeting, the committee then elects to fill the vacant fourteen seats.

According to the complaint, the following were the illegally appointed members:

1. BettyLou DeCroce
2. Amanda McGrath
3. Jennifer Nazziola
4. Antonio Piccininni
5. Tina Piccininni
6. Annmarie Ferrara
7. David Kaplan
8. Loretta Gragnani
9. Kenneth Lambert
10. Joanne Krevis
11. Amanda Terpstra
12. Frank Neglia

Parsippany Republican Municipal Committee Chair Dee (Delores) dePierro and Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi were named in a lawsuit that they arranged for illegal appointments to vacant local County Committee seats ahead of the 2023 municipal reorganization meeting to obstruct the newly elected County Committee from conducting its operational tasks.

The Plaintiffs in the suit were Justin Musella, a member of the Parsippany Municipal Committee, and the Morris County Republican Committee.

 

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Morris County Democrats Re-elect Leadership Team
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.