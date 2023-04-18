Recent Home Sales in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — This Spectacular and Beautifully Appointed Center Hall Colonial is nestled in the desirable Powder Mill Section. Picture Perfect Neighborhood and Tree-Lined Streets with Curbs and Sidewalks. The flowing, classic layout is great for entertaining. The oversized foyer is bookended by a formal living room and dining. Six Penwood Drive sold for $820,000. This four-bedroom, four-bath home was built in 1978. It was listed on November 4 for $900,000 then reduced on December 23 to $850,000. Property taxes in 2022 were $16,932.00.

Other Parsippany home sales included:

House Number Street Selling Price 54 Fox Run $900,000 8 Homer Street 648,000 174 Harrison Road 600,000 6 Penwood Drive 820,000 8 Navajo Avenue 369,000 53 Springhill Drive 485,000 231 Lancaster Drive 785,000 600 Lake Shore Drive 590,000 3 Wood Drive 573,880 311 Summerhill Drive 576,501 410 Mountain Way 925,000 48 White Oak Court 510,000 2467 Route 10 207,000 185 Raymond Boulevard 631,000 87 Ball Avenue 385,000 36 Delanco Drive 510,000 74 Albert Court 575,000 12 Brookstone Circle 512,000 341 Raymond Boulevard 620,000 42 Aldine Road 812,500 2467 Route10 East-Bldg 33 4A 223,000 2467 Route 10 170,000 25 Nantes Road 602,000 4 Wildwood Trail 462,000 2350 Route 10 216,000 3 Spartan Avenue 520,000 130 Flemington Drive 230,000 211 River Drive 230,000 9 Lincoln Gardens 205,000 180 Littleton Road, Unit 122 200,000 39 Dickerson Road 268,000 126 Hiawatha Boulevard 305,000