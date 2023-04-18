Recent Home Sales in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — This Spectacular and Beautifully Appointed Center Hall Colonial is nestled in the desirable Powder Mill Section. Picture Perfect Neighborhood and Tree-Lined Streets with Curbs and Sidewalks. The flowing, classic layout is great for entertaining. The oversized foyer is bookended by a formal living room and dining. Six Penwood Drive sold for $820,000. This four-bedroom, four-bath home was built in 1978. It was listed on November 4 for $900,000 then reduced on December 23 to $850,000. Property taxes in 2022 were $16,932.00.
Other Parsippany home sales included:
|House Number
|Street
|Selling Price
|54
|Fox Run
|$900,000
|8
|Homer Street
|648,000
|174
|Harrison Road
|600,000
|6
|Penwood Drive
|820,000
|8
|Navajo Avenue
|369,000
|53
|Springhill Drive
|485,000
|231
|Lancaster Drive
|785,000
|600
|Lake Shore Drive
|590,000
|3
|Wood Drive
|573,880
|311
|Summerhill Drive
|576,501
|410
|Mountain Way
|925,000
|48
|White Oak Court
|510,000
|2467
|Route 10
|207,000
|185
|Raymond Boulevard
|631,000
|87
|Ball Avenue
|385,000
|36
|Delanco Drive
|510,000
|74
|Albert Court
|575,000
|12
|Brookstone Circle
|512,000
|341
|Raymond Boulevard
|620,000
|42
|Aldine Road
|812,500
|2467
|Route10 East-Bldg 33 4A
|223,000
|2467
|Route 10
|170,000
|25
|Nantes Road
|602,000
|4
|Wildwood Trail
|462,000
|2350
|Route 10
|216,000
|3
|Spartan Avenue
|520,000
|130
|Flemington Drive
|230,000
|211
|River Drive
|230,000
|9
|Lincoln Gardens
|205,000
|180
|Littleton Road, Unit 122
|200,000
|39
|Dickerson Road
|268,000
|126
|Hiawatha Boulevard
|305,000