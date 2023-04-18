Thursday, April 20, 2023

HomeBusiness NewsRecent Home Sales in Parsippany
Business NewsLocal News

Recent Home Sales in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
852
Six Penwood Drive sold for $820,000

Advertisements

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY —  This Spectacular and Beautifully Appointed Center Hall Colonial is nestled in the desirable Powder Mill Section. Picture Perfect Neighborhood and Tree-Lined Streets with Curbs and Sidewalks. The flowing, classic layout is great for entertaining. The oversized foyer is bookended by a formal living room and dining. Six Penwood Drive sold for $820,000. This four-bedroom, four-bath home was built in 1978. It was listed on November 4 for $900,000 then reduced on December 23 to $850,000. Property taxes in 2022 were $16,932.00.

Other Parsippany home sales included:

   
House Number Street Selling Price
54 Fox Run $900,000
8 Homer Street 648,000
174 Harrison Road 600,000
6 Penwood Drive 820,000
8 Navajo Avenue 369,000
53 Springhill Drive 485,000
231 Lancaster Drive 785,000
600 Lake Shore Drive 590,000
3 Wood Drive 573,880
311 Summerhill Drive 576,501
410 Mountain Way 925,000
48 White Oak Court 510,000
2467 Route 10 207,000
185 Raymond Boulevard 631,000
87 Ball Avenue 385,000
36 Delanco Drive 510,000
74 Albert Court 575,000
12 Brookstone Circle 512,000
341 Raymond Boulevard 620,000
42 Aldine Road 812,500
2467 Route10 East-Bldg 33 4A 223,000
2467 Route 10 170,000
25 Nantes Road 602,000
4 Wildwood Trail 462,000
2350 Route 10 216,000
3 Spartan Avenue 520,000
130 Flemington Drive 230,000
211 River Drive 230,000
9 Lincoln Gardens 205,000
180 Littleton Road, Unit 122 200,000
39 Dickerson Road 268,000
126 Hiawatha Boulevard 305,000

Previous article
Gary Martin and Danny Desai Announce Candidacy for Council
Next article
Overdevelopment of Parsippany – Puddingstone Ridge #Save the Ridge
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus was first published on October 1, 1989. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.