Gary Martin and Danny Desai Announce Candidacy for Council

PARSIPPANY — Gary Martin, of Rainbow Lakes section of Parsippany, and Danny Desai, from Lake Parsippany, announce they are teaming up and running as Republican Candidates for Township Council in the June 2023 Primary. There are two vacant positions available with the retirements of longtime council members Michael dePierro and Loretta Gragnani.

“We are running for the vacant positions because property taxes are simply out of control in Parsippany,” said Martin. “13% tax increase in one year is not fiscally conservative, prudent, or sustainable. The actions of this Council are forcing long-time residents to move out of town. This is unacceptable and must change.”

“Water and sewer bills are choking the financial pocketbooks of our seniors and residents,” said Desai. “As a successful small business owner, I understand the importance of fiscal discipline and prudent spending. I will bring this much-needed perspective to local government as a Township Councilman.”

Martin, a retired Police Captain with 25 years of service, has lived in Parsippany for 48 years. He is a former Board Member of Education, 32 Degree Master Mason, past Shriner, Republican Club Member, and Republican Municipal Committee in District #8. He is also a recipient of the prestigious Police Medal of Honor and 200 Club Recipient.

Desai is a successful small business owner who has lived in Lake Parsippany for almost two decades. He is married to his wife Rita and has two children, Beejal and Neil, both of who are successful physicians. He is a Republican Club Member and member of the Parsippany Republican Municipal Committee in District #13. He has also volunteered with Township on the Traffic Committee and Recreation Advisory Committee.

Desai also served as the Vice-President of the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association (LPPOA) where he worked to keep mandatory fees very low while offering new recreation and community-building options for the neighbors who desired them

The team Desai and Martin will bring back the fiscal responsibility to Local Government and the Parsippany Township Council. This is the time to break away from the Old Republican Organization and vote for the New Republic Party. This new party will be the future of your CHILDREN. They are the future Citizens that will make our community better. Citizens of Parsippany, please register to vote!

The Republican Primary will be held on Tuesday, June 6.