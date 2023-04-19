Overdevelopment of Parsippany – Puddingstone Ridge #Save the Ridge

PARSIPPANY — Tired of the over-development in Parsippany? Come out and support

the Puddingstone Heights Community on Wednesday, April 19 at the Parsippany Town Hall at 7:30 p.m.



Where is the Ridge? The Puddingstone Ridge is on Watnong Mountain which is the highest

peak located in the southwestern corner of Parsippany.



The ridge is the one remaining forested habits in a historic neighborhood located off of Hanover Avenue and directly behind Greystone Hospital and the Police and Fire Academy.



At this zoning board meeting, the Puddingstone Developers are seeking to continue to demolish the natural barrier on the ridge, so that they can continue to extend their creeping major subdivision.





The Puddingstone Community has witnessed over the past two years the clear-cutting of acres of forest land, steep slope building with retaining walls 14.5 feet. Taller than the Berlin Wall. Major soil movement of tons of fill dirt by the truckload in order to regrade the

hillside and level off the mountainside, causing erosion, contamination of streams, and possible future flooding. Where is the dirt coming from? Habitats of dozens of native animals have been destroyed including protected and endangered species.



Overdevelopment is at your backdoor. Please support the Puddingstone Community by attending the meeting on Wednesday, April 19.



Express to the town that enough is enough! We are a township, not a city!



For more information join our Facebook group “Stop the Overdevelopment of Puddingstone Ridge/Central Park of Morris.”



Sign our change.org petition and find out more. To join click here:

https://m.facebook.com/groups/savetheridge.

