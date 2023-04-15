Saturday, April 15, 2023
Hydrant Flushing To Begin This Weekend In Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany's annual fire hydrant inspection and flushing is in progress

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Water Department will be flushing its distribution system beginning Sunday, April 16.

Crews will begin working overnight and finish each day at 6:00 a.m. The program is scheduled to last until May 19.

This program is critical for water system maintenance because it involves water officials systematically opening fire hydrants to increase water flows, allowing them to flush any minerals and deposits from the water mains.

Residents may experience temporary low pressure or discoloration during the flushing period. Run cold tap water until it clears to rid the discoloration.

This is normal and does not pose a health risk.

If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, residents are asked to check their faucet screens for trapped particles.

Questions about the hydrant flushing in your area can be directed to the Water Department at (973) 263-7099 Monday through Friday from 7:000 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
