Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Sends 24 Swimmers to National Swim Championship

MORRIS COUNTY – YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the nearly 2,600 YMCAs across the country, was proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship, April 3-7 in Greensboro, NC. Over the past 100 years, this event has hosted thousands of spectacular swimmers – many who have gone on to compete at the collegiate, professional, and masters levels, as well as in the Olympic Games – many of whom brought home medals.

The first YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship occurred in Brooklyn, NY in 1923 with 80 athletes. That original meet included seven individual events and a relay, including a 150-yard backstroke and Fancy Diving event, two disciplines no longer offered at the championship. As the championship has evolved, the size has grown too.

Today, this event hosts over 1,200 athletes from across the country, ages 12-18, competing in over 48 separate events. While most clubs participating in this year’s YMCA National Championships are dual-sanctioned with USA Swimming, the growth of the meet shows the YMCA’s continued importance in the sport – not only in athlete development but as a provider of a massive global network of competitive swimming pools.

Lakeland Hills Family YMCA has a long and storied history of competitive aquatic excellence. Last week, this year’s competitive swim team sent 24 individuals to the Short-Course Championship. Here is the list of all participants: Kai Batchelor, Max Connelly, Finn Coogan Russell, Zoe Davies, Serena Dickey, Carly Frank, Ela Habjan, Gus Hann, Evangeline Iman, Olivia Jastrzab, Connor Johnson, Anna Kilponen, Will Kilponen, Mira Marino, Owen Markowitz, Zach McKatten, Lorelai Page, Ben Papendick, Tyler Roer, Bridget Rynkiewicz, Cooper Voss, Tara Wiarda, Sophia Yousuf, and Victoria Zjawin.

Additionally, the Y Long-Course Championships, as do tryouts for Lakeland Hills YMCA’s competitive swim team, take place later this summer.

The YMCA is a nonprofit organization aiming to build community, develop youth, and create a safe experience for all. The Y strives to strengthen individuals, families, and communities by promoting wellness, mental health, and enrichment through various programs and services. Lakeland Hills Family YMCA focuses on Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility. As a result of their dedication to these three areas, the Y impacts the community by providing quality services to everyone. The Y doesn’t just focus on physical fitness; it strives to improve mental and emotional health by offering programs and resources that promote overall well-being.

The Y builds relationships, celebrates achievements, and inspires a healthier community. For over 100 years, Lakeland Hills Family YMCA has been the leading community organization serving thousands of people.

For more information on Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, please visit their website by clicking here or email Rosemary Linder Day, Vice President of Marketing and Membership, at rosemaryl@lhymca.com.

No one serves the community as powerfully as the Y does every day.

