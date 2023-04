PARSIPPANY — It’s time to do away with all those old documents cluttering your home!

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is hosting a Shredding Day on Saturday, May 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard. No weight limit! Rain or Shine!

Please call (973) 263-7273 for additional information.

