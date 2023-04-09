Monday, April 10, 2023
Fundraiser for Coach Brad Wilbur

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Coach Brad Wilbur

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Assistant Superintendent of Schools Denis Mulroony and Parsippany High School Coach Jason Hurta organized a fundraiser to help the former football coach and friend Coach Brad Wilbur and his family through a very difficult and tragic time.

Sadly, Coach Wilbur is currently (and bravely) battling cancer. Consequently, his family faces financial hardships due to this medical situation.

While they need your thoughts and prayers, Mulroony and Hurta decided to create a GoFundMe page and share it with friends, fellow coaches, former players, colleagues, etc.. to provide some much-needed financial support.

If you can, please consider donating any amount you’re comfortable with.

Click here to donate.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
