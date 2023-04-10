Monday, April 10, 2023
Two Parsippany Residents Honored with the Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award

By Frank L. Cahill
Karen DeChristoper holding the Proclamation presented by Mayor James Barberio

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany’s Office on Aging honored two resident volunteers, aged 60 and over, who have offered their time and experience to worthwhile projects, causes, or activities that enhance people’s lives. The nominees may be employed, but the volunteer work was only considered.

On Tuesday, April 4, Mayor James Barberio honored two residents: Karen DeChristopher and Karl Riffel.

Karl Riffel with Mayor James Barberio

Karl Riffel has selflessly volunteered his time, talents, and skills for over forty-five. years for, among others, the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association, Girls Scouts of America, the Parsippany PAL Color Guard, and the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad. 

Karl joined the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad along with his Nan in an effort to give back to the community. He helped wherever needed, whether driving the ambulance, patient transport, moving equipment, or supporting the EMS team.

Karl continues his volunteerism at the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad at the clubhouse, where he is known as the “handyman,” providing upkeep and maintenance on the property.

Also honored was Karen DeChristopher. Karen DeChristopher has selflessly volunteered her time, talents, and skills for over twenty years for, among others, the Parsippany OEM Emergency Response Team, Family Promise, Jersey Battered Women’s Shelter, Kiwanis Club of Parsippany, Woman’s Club of Parsippany and the American Cancer Society; and in 2006, Karen joined the Parsippany CERT Team and, as Senior Leader, volunteered countless hours during Super Storm Sandy, Hurricane Irene, winter storms, flooding events, downed electrical wires, and various other Township emergencies and events.

As a three-time cancer survivor, Karen has volunteered her time to The American Cancer Society in an effort to help others battling the disease, and her passion for volunteering in support of women’s and children’s causes is inspiring and infectious.

Michele Picone, Director of Parsippany Health and Human Services, presents Karen DeChristopher with a check. Mayor James Barberio looks on. Thanks to the Estate of Jean D. Socolowski, they can award a monetary prize to the winning volunteers.

 

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
