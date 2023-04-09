Monday, April 10, 2023
Local News

Good Friday: Ecumenical Service and Walk with the Cross

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Dr. Stacie Turk leading the congregation along South Beverwyck Road

PARSIPPANY — St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, First Baptist Community Church, and St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Parsippany participated in an “Ecumenical Service and Walk with the Cross” on Good Friday, April 7.

Carrying the cross down South Beverwyck Road

The walk started at St. Gregory’s Church at 1:00 p.m., continued down South Beverwyck Road to Reynolds Avenue, and ended at St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Parsippany.

Participating was The Rev. Dr. Arron Oliver, Priest-in-Residence, St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church with Michael Flynn, Music Minister; Rev. Dr. Stacie Turk, First Baptist Community Church; and Vicar M.A. “Psomi” Psomas-Jacklosk from St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Parsippany.

Walk with the Cross on Reynolds Avenue
Reading at the arrival at St. Andrews

 

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

