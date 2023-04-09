Good Friday: Ecumenical Service and Walk with the Cross

PARSIPPANY — St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, First Baptist Community Church, and St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Parsippany participated in an “Ecumenical Service and Walk with the Cross” on Good Friday, April 7.

The walk started at St. Gregory’s Church at 1:00 p.m., continued down South Beverwyck Road to Reynolds Avenue, and ended at St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Parsippany.

Participating was The Rev. Dr. Arron Oliver, Priest-in-Residence, St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church with Michael Flynn, Music Minister; Rev. Dr. Stacie Turk, First Baptist Community Church; and Vicar M.A. “Psomi” Psomas-Jacklosk from St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Parsippany.