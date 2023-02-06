Driver Runs Traffic Signal, Crashes and Vehicle Overturns

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, January 18, at 4:43 p.m. Ms. Sanjna Katyal, 52, was stopped in her 2022 Tesla 3, facing west at the traffic signal (in the left straight lane) on the off-ramp of Route 287 South at the intersection of Parsippany Boulevard.

Ms. Gail Altenkirch, 74, driving a 2017 Honda CRV, was traveling north on Parsippany Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Route 287 South off-ramp and Waterview Boulevard.

A witness to the crash, Gina Simmons, was in the right straight lane on the off-ramp of Route 287 South, immediately to the right of Ms. Katyal’s vehicle. Simmons stated Katyal was stopped at the red light next to her, and both vehicles proceeded forward into the intersection when the light turned green.

Simmons stated that when Ms. Altenkirch entered the intersection perpendicularly at a high rate of speed, running the red light on Parsippany Boulevard. Katyal then crashed into the passenger side of Ms. Altenkirch, causing the vehicle to lose control and roll over multiple times, coming to rest on the side of Parsippany Boulevard.

Simmons stated that Katyal stopped briefly and slowly drove away from the crash scene, heading west on Waterview Boulevard.

Ms. Katyal was later stopped by police in Denville, stating that she didn’t see Altenkirch coming as she entered the intersection on the green light and then left the scene to pick up her son from school.

Altenkirch and her passenger both stated they did not recall the events of the crash or those leading up to it, but Altenkkirch stated before reaching the intersection, she was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Drivers’ and Witnesses’ statements and physical evidence at the scene showed that Altenkirch’s failure to observe a traffic control device and careless driving caused the crash.

McCarter’s Towing Company towed Ms. Katyal’s vehicle, and Ms. Altenkirch’s vehicle was removed from the scene by Corigilno Towing Company.

Ms. Katyal was issued a summons for (39:4-129A) Leaving the Scene of an Accident and (39:3-44) Motor Vehicles and Traffic Regulations.

Ms. Altenkirch was issued a summons for (39:4-81) Observance Traffic Signals and (39:4-97) Careless Driving.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Adam Clark investigated the accident.

Related

Comments

Comments