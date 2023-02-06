Bergen County Resident Killed in I-80 Crash

PARSIPPANY — One person died, and three others were injured early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate-80.

According to NJ Police Sargent Philip Curry, the early morning collision occurred at 2:41 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 43.8.

The incident happened when a Lexus RX3 collided with a westbound Chevrolet Corvette driven by 29-year-old Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota.

Ramirez-Cano was ejected in the crash and sadly died from his injuries. A passenger in the Corvette sustained unspecified injuries and was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Lexus sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention. The passenger of the Lexus sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Saint Clare’s, Denville.

The crash remains under investigation.

Parsippany Focus will update this article as additional details become available.