PHS FTC Team “Redbots” Qualifies for State Level Competition

The team was awarded the “Design Award” and was named a Finalist Alliance Award recipient, highlighting their hard work and dedication to building a strong robot game.

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School FTC (First Tech Challenge) team “Redbots” has made it to the state-level competition after a successful performance in the regional competition on Saturday, February 4.

Throughout the year, the “Redbots” team has been committed to promoting STEM education and awareness through various outreach initiatives and mentoring of a local FLL (FIRST Lego League) team. The team’s passion for STEM is evident in their commitment to their craft, and they are now seeking support from the community to continue their efforts.

Donations to the “Redbots” FTC team are tax-deductible and can be made through their 501(c)(3) setup. Checks can be made payable to “PHS Redbots Supporters” and mailed to 24 Midvale Avenue, Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07054. The EIN# for tax deductions is #82-5416292.

In addition to seeking support, the “Redbots” team is also looking to recruit new members for the upcoming season. It encourages graduating middle and high school students to consider joining the club. This is a great opportunity for young students to pursue their passions for STEM/Robotics and be part of a team dedicated to promoting STEM education and awareness.

The Parsippany High School FTC team “Redbots” should be congratulated on their outstanding performance at the recent competition. The team’s commitment to promoting STEM education and their passion for their craft is truly inspiring, and we wish them the best of luck as they move forward in the competition.