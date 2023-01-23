The Nest Family, Pediatric and Prenatal Chiropractic Participates in “Staples Small Business Showcase”

PARSIPPANY — Dr. Dan Roses, DC, The Nest Family, Pediatric and Prenatal Chiropractic, participated in Staples Small Business Showcase on Saturday, January 21.

“Staples Small Business Showcase” is a member-only feature for Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) members. Member business and area non-profit groups can contact Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000 if they are interested in participating in this program

Staples is located in the Arlington Shopping Center, 760 Route 46. Their store hours are Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can reach them by calling (973) 541-0300.

Dr. Dan Roses, DC, of The Nest, takes care of all ages through chiropractic with a specialty in pediatrics and prenatal care. Chiropractic is a holistic alternative to prescription medication and uses specific spinal adjustments to reduce the amount of interference in the nervous system. Dr. Dan is proficient in multiple chiropractic techniques, including Diversified, cox flexion-distraction, activator Sacro-occipital technique, and Gonstead, and is certified in the Webster Technique for chiropractic care in pregnancy.

The Nest Family, Pediatric, and Prenatal Chiropractic are located at 341 Smith Road.

PACC is a service organization for businesses, merchants, residents, and volunteers that provides education, information, and networking opportunities to the Parsippany Area. PACC works with our local and county governments and stands ready to pursue any matter that can make our community a better place in which to live, conduct business, and make a living. They promote a healthy and prosperous economic climate.

For more information on the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, click here.

