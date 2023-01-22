NXT LVL Barbershop Held Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

PARSIPPANY — NXT LVL Barbershop held a grand opening ribbon cutting on Saturday, January 14. The new barbershop is located at 335 Smith Road.

Celebrating and cutting the ribbon with owner Brian Halpin was Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro, Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Councilmen Paul Carifi, Jr., Frank Neglia, and Justin Musella. Representing Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee were Chairman Frank Cahill, Vice Chairman Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, and Secretary Raj Dichpally. In addition, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso and Board members Nicolas Limanov and Ildiko Peluso. Morris County Commissioner Director John Krickus, Commoners Stephen Shaw, and Tayfun Selen.

Brian Halpin, 40, the owner of NXT LVL Barbershop, has had a passion for cutting hair since high school.

It started as a hobby, then became a passion, so he continued mastering the craft by working in shops throughout Morris County and completing barber school.

Growing up in Parsippany, he always admired how well the community ran with sports, education, etc. His vision was one day to be a part of it, servicing the community here in the heart of Parsippany. The vision is complete, and he looks forward to the future for the NXTLVL brand and me.

NXT LVL Barbershop was established in August 2022. At NXT LVL, they mastered a perfect blend of old-school traditional barbering with the modern twist of fading and sculpting shapes to complement facial structures.

They offer all types of services, from beards, hot towel shaves, and steamed facials. Customer service is the most important attribute, and they welcome everyone from children to adults. They have three 65-inch TVs playing the latest sports games. They offer complimentary drinks and treat every customer as royalty. They deserve the best.

NXT LVL Barbershop is a member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

