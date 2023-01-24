dePierro: “I Will Not be Running for Re-Election” He served 40 years on Town Council

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro announced on Tuesday, January 24 that he decided he would not seek re-election. His term on the Council ends on December 31. He has been a Parsippany resident for 57 years and a significant portion of his life has been dedicated to serving my community.

dePierro moved to Parsippany in 1965 when he accepted a job offer from Bell Telephone Laboratories. Michael and his wife Dee raised three children in Parsippany.

Their ten grandchildren, although not living in Parsippany, still have roots here because of his involvement. dePierro has been involved with PTA’s, Boosters, Soccer, Little Leagues, Civic Organizations, Saint Ann Church, Boy Scouts, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Rotary, Sons of Italy, Craftsman Farms, and many more.

dePierro said “My efforts have always been to protect and improve our quality of life at the lowest possible cost. I served six years on the Parsippany School Board and am completing my 40th year on the Township Council. Serving Parsippany has been a labor of love for me. I am the only elected official in Parsippany to be inducted into the New Jersey State League of Municipalities “Elected Officials Hall of Fame.”

dePierro involvement in Parsippany’s Open Space spans 52 years (1970-2022) as a leader in COCAP; as a School Board Member; as a Councilman; as a Planning Board member; and as a member of the Open Space Committee.

He initiated saving property or aggressively supported the purchase or development of 11 significant tracts totaling 557 acres.

• 1970, The Knoll Country Club, (352 acres) with COCAP.

• 1977-1982, Volunteers Park, (28 acres) with the School Board and Mayor Priore.

• 1989, Craftsman Farms, (30 acres) with Mayor Priore and others.

• Birch Lane, (25 acres) with the Planning Board.

• Veterans Memorial Park, (17 acres) with Mayor Letts.

• Development of Jannarone Park, (63 acres) with Joe Jannarone Sr.

• Cameron Dog Park, (10 acres) with Mayor Letts.

• Parsippany Roller Hockey Park, (10 acres) with Parents Groups.

• Two Fieldfare Properties, (6 acres and 5 acres) with Open Space Committee.

• Puzzio Property, (5.77 acres) with Open Space Committee.

• Kosut Property, (5.44 acres) with Open Space Committee.

Another seven-acre property just north of the Fieldfare properties that the Township already owns makes up the 30-acre tract that the purchase of the Kosut property completes.

Money Magazine and other publications have consistently named Parsippany as the number one “Small City” to live in New Jersey and number 17 in the Nation. Most of the categories that they evaluated are the quality of life standards that I have supported (i.e., Open Space and Recreation; Quality of our Education System and Libraries; Township services; Township Infrastructures; etc.)

“I like to feel that I have been a part of the collective wisdom that made Parsippany a great place to live and work. I continue to be humbled by the friendships and support after so many years. I have highlighted some of my involvement, but I would be remiss if I did not thank my wife Dee, (my best friend and the Wind Beneath my wings) who was right beside me, supporting everything that I did. It is now time to let go. I will not be running for re-election,” said dePierro.

