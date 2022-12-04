Madison Man Sentenced for Distribution Child Pornography

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Madison Police Chief John Miscia announce the sentencing of Nicholas Spagnoletti, 54, of Madison.

Spagnoletti was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children for the Distribution of Child Pornography, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(5)(a)(i), a crime of the Second Degree, and one count Endangering the Welfare of Children for the Possession of Child Pornography, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(5)(b)(iii), a crime of the Third Degree.

It is alleged that between April 15, 2021, and August 12, 2021, the defendant utilized his personal cell phone to upload, possess, and distribute images of child pornography. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was first alerted to the upload by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On March 15, 2022, the defendant entered a guilty plea to one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for Possession of Child Pornography before Judge Ralph E. Amirata.

Spagnoletti was subsequently sentenced by Judge Amirata to three years in the New Jersey State Prison on December 2, 2022. The defendant is also subject to Megan’s Law registration and Parole Supervision for Life upon release.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank Assistant Prosecutor Justin Tellone, Assistant Prosecutor Michael McDonald, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the Madison Borough Police Department, whose efforts contributed to the investigation of the matter.

