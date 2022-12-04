Friday Nights at Mennen Arena is returning for the New Year

MORRIS COUNTY — NJ Coalition for Education and Positive Choices and the Office of the Morris County Sheriff officially announce starting Friday, January 6 and running ten consecutive Friday nights through March 10, 2023, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This major initiative by The NJ Coalition for Education and Positive Choices, in conjunction with Mennen Arena, will provide families, especially children, with an opportunity to have fun with their friends in a safe, chaperoned, healthy, drug-free environment.

Those partaking in the program sponsored by the Coalition will be afforded a reduction in the price of admission and skate rental. The total cost of this event will be $7.00 per person (normally $12.00) and will include admission, skate rental and a full night of ice skating to the music of The Great DJ Earl. Mennen Arena also has a snack bar which will be open all night for those who care to indulge. Snacks are not included in the price of admission.

Each Friday night will have a different theme with the hope of not only entertaining our children but creating interest in new activities, hobbies, and possible future career opportunities to which they might not have otherwise been exposed.

Examples of future highlights:

Law Enforcement Night

Many township police departments and law enforcement agencies will be on hand to display equipment, explain its purpose, and, most importantly, allow our youngsters to meet and greet true heroes.

Fire Fighter Night

Martial Arts and Fitness Night

Dance Night

Photo IDs supplied by Morris County Sheriff’s Department for any child that would like one and at no cost.

Further themes and activities will be announced shortly.

The NJ Coalition for Education and Positive Choices is a new action and result-oriented team comprised of several law enforcement agencies, educators, elected officials, scouts, organized sports, musicians, businesses, and parents working together to unite our communities in the war against drug and alcohol addiction.

