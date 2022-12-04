200 Club of Morris Accepting Applications for Scholarship Awards

MORRIS COUNTY — The 200 Club of Morris County is accepting applications for their 2023 scholarship program beginning December 1.

Scholarship eligibility is limited to high school seniors who volunteer as a first aid squad/EMS department member or who volunteer as a firefighter in a fire department in Morris County, or whose parent/guardian is actively serving in or retired from the following agencies in, or serving, Morris County:

New Jersey State Police and Federal Law Enforcement eligibility is restricted to those who live or have their primary assignment in Morris County or have retired from the New Jersey State Police or a Federal Law Enforcement agency and live or had their primary assignment in Morris County.

Children of personnel working in clerical or other non-related public safety duties are not eligible. Likewise, children of members and members of The 200 Club of Morris County are not eligible.

Application Process

Scholarships will be awarded once for the 2023-2024 academic year. Award criteria include academic performance, community service, extracurricular activities, and financial needs. The scholarship committee reviews and approves applications impartially without knowledge of a student’s identity. Announcements of the scholarship recipients will be made by mid-April 2023.

More details are available by clicking here.

The deadline for applications is 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023.