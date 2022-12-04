Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Elects New Officers

PARSIPPANY — Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany District 2) elected new business officers and truck officers at the meeting on December 2, 2022.
These members of the fire company have accepted these important leadership positions, and we thank them for their service to our community.
Business Officers
President: Frank DeRienzo
Vice President: Jeffrey Pikor
Secretary: Jim Murphy
Treasurer: Mark Rabson
Truck Officers
Chief: Russell Greuter
Deputy Chief: Jeffrey Pikor
Captains: Josh Lefferts and Joseph Reeber, Sr.
Lieutenants: Nolan Keena, Keith Lefferts, and Corey Martin