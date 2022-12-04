Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Elects New Officers

PARSIPPANY — Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany District 2) elected new business officers and truck officers at the meeting on December 2, 2022.

These members of the fire company have accepted these important leadership positions, and we thank them for their service to our community.

Business Officers President: Frank DeRienzo Vice President: Jeffrey Pikor Secretary: Jim Murphy Treasurer: Mark Rabson

Truck Officers Chief: Russell Greuter Deputy Chief: Jeffrey Pikor Captains: Josh Lefferts and Joseph Reeber, Sr. Lieutenants: Nolan Keena, Keith Lefferts, and Corey Martin

