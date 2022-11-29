Parsippany Clergy Council Hosted Thanksgiving Gathering

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Interfaith Clergy Council hosted its first Thanksgiving Gathering on Tuesday, November 22.

Parsippany United Methodist Church hosted the event. Clergy from seven houses of worship participated and shared greetings, music, and Thanksgiving reflections with the community. Participating in the gathering were: Vicar Psomi Psomas-Jackloski (St. Andrews Lutheran Church), Rev. Dr. Stacie Turk (Parsippany First Baptist Community Church), Rabbi Moshe Rudin (Adath Shalom) Rev. Don Bragg (Parsippany Presbyterian), Father Joseph Garbarino (St. Ann Roman Catholic Church), Rev. Marissa van der Valk (Parsippany United Methodist Church), and Father Aaron Oliver (St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church).

The Parsippany Clergy Council looks forward to making this an annual event.

