Table of Hope Still Needs Thanksgiving Donations

MORRIS COUNTY — Table of Hope has supported the Parsippany community through regular food distributions right in town – the group currently needs donations to support its Thanksgiving food drive-through. Donations can be brought to Bethel Church in Morristown (Park on Bishop Nazery Way), 59 Spring Street from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Turkeys are still needed and the group hopes to purchase 75-100 more to meet community demand. Donations towards these turkeys can be made via Venmo at @springstreetcdc under business. For drop-off food donations, suggestions include turkeys, stuffing mix, instant mashed potatoes, canned gravy, cornbread mix, canned pumpkin, condensed milk, mini marshmallows, canned yams, cream of mushroom soup, and fried onions.

Table of Hope is open to anyone in need of a “warm meal and a smile.” It has become a place where “Hope Starts and the Community Gathers to Share.” The Spring Street CDC emerged to impact families throughout Morris County with over 100,000 meals served through the Table of Hope and over 400 kids mentored.

Related

Comments

Comments