Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, and Drug Offenses

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, and Morristown Police Chief Darnell Richardson announce that a jury has found Tyrone Ellison, 35, Morristown, guilty of one count each of first-degree Kidnapping; second-degree Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS; third-degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact; and third-degree Possession of a CDS.

The jury found Ellison not guilty of third-degree Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, but guilty of Simple Assault, a disorderly person’s offense.

On February 13, 2021, Ellison approached the victim in Newark and offered him a place to stay for the night, driving him back to Ellison’s Morristown residence. The victim fell asleep and awoke to Ellison contacting his intimate parts. Ellison displayed a handgun, would not allow the victim to access his cell phone, and confined the victim to the residence for most of the day.

When the victim attempted to end another act of unwanted touching, Ellison struck the victim, causing injury.

The victim was secretly able to send a message to his mother and was later able to run out of the residence to a waiting car.

The incident was reported to law enforcement. During the investigation, several packages of Methamphetamine that were packaged for distribution along with text conversations on Ellison’s phone relating to drug distribution were found in Ellison’s residence.

The charges against Ellison were tried before a jury between November 3, 2022, and November 14, 2022.

The Honorable Ralph E. Amirata, JSC presided over the trial. The State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Justin R. Tellone and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Laura Magnone. The jury returned its verdict on November 14, 2022.

Ellison is scheduled to be sentenced on February 17, 2023. He remains in custody at this time.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to acknowledge the Morristown Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office General Investigation Unit for their efforts in this investigation and prosecution.

