Kiwanis Club Donates Winter Jackets to Covenant House

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany donated winter jackets to Covenant House on Thursday, November 17.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Nicolas Limanov, joined by NJ Kiwanis District Past Governor Gordon Meth and Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis NJ District Frank Cahill delivered winter jackets to Jen Williams, Senior Development Director, Covenant House.

The NJ Kiwanis District is advocating to raise awareness of youth homeless as an issue throughout New Jersey in the 2022-2023 Kiwanis Service year. The NJ Kiwanis District will contribute $10,000.00 to organizations in NJ that address youth homelessness and related LGBTQ+ issues; We will complete 1000 Hours of community service with Youth Homeless Organizations and organizations addressing LGBTQ+ issues related to youth homelessness in the 2022-2023 Kiwanis Service year.

November is Youth Homelessness Awareness Month, a time to turn the world’s attention toward youth homelessness. Throughout the month communities come together to Sleep Out and amplify a shared message: it’s time to end youth homelessness. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany will be sponsoring a “Sleep Out” night on Friday, November 25 at Parsippany United Methodist Church. For more information contact Frank Cahill at (862) 213-2200.

Since 1972, Covenant House opened its doors to over 1.5 million young people experiencing homelessness and trafficking, one youth at a time. That’s half a century of believing in youth and nurturing their promise, talents, and courage.

Many complex factors increase a young person’s chances of experiencing homelessness. Demographic risk factors for becoming homeless include being Black, Hispanic, or Indigenous; parenting and unmarried; or LGBTQ+. Children raised in poverty and youth lacking a high school diploma or equivalency also have a higher risk of homelessness.

Covenant House meets immediate needs for food, clothing, safety, and medical and mental health care. For more information on Covenant House, click here.

Zaki Mustafa and Loretta Kruge Mustafa of TransformingALife worked with Kiwanis Club to secure the jackets.

Kiwanis Club has been distributing jackets in the State of New Jersey to homeless individuals, both youth and adults, for the past three years.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, click here.