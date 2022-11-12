26th Annual Sparkle of Hope Gala Is Back in Person

MORRIS COUNTY — Community Hope’s Sparkle of Hope Gala is returning to an in-person event after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic on Tuesday, November 15 at 5:30 p.m.

The gala is one of the largest fundraising events in New Jersey and benefits Community Hope’s programs to assist more than 1,000 veterans and veteran families annually with housing stability and mental wellness. The gala also supports Community Hope’s residential programs serving more than 100 individuals daily in recovery from mental illness. This year’s gala will be held at the Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, and more than 500 people are expected to attend.

Community Hope is proud to present the Sparkle of Hope Award this year to two well-deserving honorees, Aaron Graff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and Joseph Papa, Chief Executive Officer at Bausch+Lomb. These dynamic industry leaders are being recognized for their Corporations’ support of Community Hope for over a decade as well as their personal commitment to the organization’s mission and their advocacy for those served by the charity.

This year’s event is led by Fred Hassan, Chairman of the Caret Group and Director, Warburg Pincus. The Sparkle of Hope event has raised more than $18 million since 1997 and continues to grow into an event that brings together pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other related industries in support of a common cause.

This will be among Community Hope’s largest galas in the 26 years since Fred Hassan, then-Chief Executive Officer of Pharmacia & Upjohn, founded the charity event to enhance community-based services to coincide with pharmaceutical advances in mental health treatment.

The 2022 Honorary Co-Chairs are Robert Bradway, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amgen, Terrie Curran, Chief Executive Officer and President of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Kenneth Frazier, Executive Chairman of Merck & Co., Adele Gulfo, Chief Commercial, and BD Officer at Sumitovant Biopharma, Thomas Kendris, US Country President at Novartis Corporation, Catherine Owen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, US Commercial at Bristol Myers Squibb, Tarek Rabah, Chief Executive Officer of Otsuka America, Inc., and Brent Ragans, President of Ferring US. Corporate Sponsors of the event include Accenture – Life Sciences, Amgen, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Arnold & Porter, Bayer, BD, Bausch+Lomb, Bausch Health, Bristol Myers Squibb, The Boston Consulting Group, CommVault, Davis Polk Wardell, LLC, Deloitte, Embecta, Ferring, Freshfields Bruckhause & Deringer, Goldman Sachs, IQVIA, J. Knipper & Company, Johnson & Johnson, JP Morgan, Lowenstein Sandler, Matthijssen, Inc., McKinsey & Co., Merck, Morgan Stanley, Mutual of America, NJM Insurance, Norton Rose Fulbright, Novartis, Ogilvy Health, P360 Optiks Solution, Otsuka, Paul Boudreau & Associates, Pfizer, Inc., Peabody Properties, PhRMA, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Prometheus, Inc., Roivant Sciences, RSM US, SAGE Broadview Wealth Management, Sanofi US, Spencer Savings Bank, Sumitovant Biopharma, Tandym Group, The Cheeley Consulting Group, Tris Pharma, Venable, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz, Warburg Pincus, The Westfield Group, USA and Withum.

To purchase tables and tickets or to make a donation to the Sparkle of Hope Gala, visit the events section of Community Hope’s click here or contact Peggy Banko, Development Director at (973) 463-9600, extension 303 or (973) 444-0364.

Community Hope, an NJ non-profit organization, provides housing and support services over 1,000 veterans, veteran families, and people living with mental illness each year. Since 1985, our team of over 150 employees has provided clinical case management, housing (emergency, transitional, and affordable), and homeless prevention services enabling thousands to recover from mental illness, homelessness, substance use, and poverty.

