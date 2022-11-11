Driver Fell Asleep; Crashed into Utility Phone

PARSIPPANY — Florence Church, 32, Parsippany, was traveling east on Edwards Road, on Sunday, November 6 at 9:31 a.m. and fell asleep while driving.

Ms. Church’s vehicle struck the curb located in front of Rockaway Meadow School, 160 Edwards Road, then struck the curb in front of 149 Edwards Road, drove off the road and onto the front lawn of 149 Edwards Road, then the front lawn of 169 Edwards Road, prior to crashing into a utility pole located between 149 and 169 Edwards Road before coming to final rest on the front lawn of 169 Edwards Road.

She was driving a 2019 Black Nissan Pathfinder. The vehicle became disabled and was towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

Officer Ed Banks determined the cause of the crash was the driver falling asleep while operating a motor vehicle.

There was no summons issued at the time of the investigation.