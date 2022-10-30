Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Welcomes New Members

PARSIPPANY — The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills October General Meeting, held on Monday, October 24, Membership Co-Chairs Ginny Scala and Janice Carrubba officially installed Diana Craig and Pamela Newman into the Woman’s Club.

Diana and Pamela join an enthusiastic group of volunteers brought together in fellowship and service to promote projects that produce positive outcomes in the areas of education, culture, and civic betterment of the community

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), which are the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the country/state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. General Meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month September through April at 7:00 pm at the Parsippany Fire & Rescue Building at 100 Centerton Road, Parsippany. If you would like to attend our next General Meeting to find out more about what we do, call Ginny at 973-887-0336 or e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com.

Check us out on the web www.parsippanywomansclub.org .or follow the club on FACEBOOK or Twitter.

